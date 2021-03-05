Portuguese Grand Prix confirmed as R3 of 2021

Formula 1 has confirmed that the Portuguese Grand Prix will return for 2021, filling the final space on the calendar.

The Algarve International Circuit, often referred to as Portimao, made its first appearance on the Formula 1 calendar in 2020, a late addition to the schedule after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Sir Lewis Hamilton ruled Portimao for Mercedes in Formula 1’s first visit, taking pole and then the race win by over 25 seconds.

However, the circuit, also a popular venue for motorbike racing, proved hugely popular with the Formula 1 fans too, and many will likely be thrilled that Portimao is back for another year.

The Portuguese Grand Prix will take the Round 3 slot on the 2021 calendar, a space that was previously vacant following the cancellation of the Vietnam Grand Prix and delaying of the Australian Grand Prix.

The race, set to take place on May 2, will follow the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola two weeks prior.

Speaking to the Formula 1 website, president and CEO of the series Stefano Domenicali said: “We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing again in Portimao after the huge success of the race last year.

“We want to thank the promoter and the Portuguese Government for their hard work and dedication in getting us to this point.

“We are confident and excited about our 2021 season, having shown last year that we could deliver 17 races safely and bring our millions of fans thrilling racing at a difficult time.

“We hope to welcome fans to Portimao again this season in a safe way and are working with the promoter on the details of that plan.”

Rita Marques, Portugal’s Secretary of State of Tourism, added: “Holding major events in our country is very important for the image and international promotion of Portugal as a tourist destination, and so it is with great interest that we see the return of Formula 1 to the Algarve in 2021.

“I want to thank the FIA and F1 for its confidence in Portugal, the Algarve and the Algarve International Racetrack by choosing our country to host a stage of the F1 calendar, and to express our full commitment to make it a big success.”

