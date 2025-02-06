Mercedes have unveiled their new race suits for the upcoming season as the Brackley team debuts its Adidas created kits.

The Silver Arrows signed with German company Adidas during the off-season to replace the departing Tommy Hilfiger and have now unveiled the first designs.

Mercedes and Adidas debut new F1 2025 products

The first image of the new lineup of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli sees them in the traditional black race suit but with the Adidas three-stripe pattern in white on both the shoulders and legs.

As well as the drivers, the whole team has been kitted out with engineers, mechanics and support colleagues wearing tailor-made designs. Team principal Toto Wolff is also back with his familiar white collared-shirt along with the addition of black stripes on the shoulders.

George Russell said: “It’s incredible for us as a team to work with a brand like Adidas that truly understands what it is like to operate at the highest levels in sport.

“Their knowledge, expertise and attention to detail is something that is only going to benefit us as a team and hopefully give us an advantage as we set out to fight for race wins and championships, both this season and beyond.”

New driver Kimi Antonelli added:”We’re hugely excited to work with Adidas as a team, and personally, as I look forward to my first season in F1, it feels even more special and I’m so glad to be working with a partner who truly understands the athlete’s mindset.

“The first time I wore the new kit with my teammates is a moment I will remember forever, and I can’t wait to look out into the stands and see the fans wearing it too.”

Adidas say the driver suits are made in a lightweight fabric with AEROREADY technology which is a moisture-wicking fabric technology used by Adidas to keep athletes dry and cool.

For fans, Adidas have created designs for loungewear, hoodies, tops and t-shirts, all of which have been made with recycled materials. Adidas says driver-specific designs for fan items will be released later in the year. There are shoes too with the team wearing a mix of the Ultraboost 5 and Supernova models.

Bianca Mast, product lead at Adidas, said: “The collection is the culmination of hard work and dedication from our creation teams to deliver a collection that supports the sporting performance of the whole team in everything they do and is also one that fans can proudly wear both on the streets and in the stands at races.

“We believe sport is for everyone, at every level, and motorsport is no different. Together with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the prospect of bringing the pinnacle of motorsports to a new audience is a one that truly excites us – and we can’t wait to see the famous three stripes in the paddock this season.”

