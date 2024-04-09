Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has said many potential buyers are swirling around their second team RB with a sale possible, which re-ignites hope of Andretti joining the Formula 1 grid.

Andretti pushed hard to join Formula 1 as a new 11th team, with the acceptance of governing body the FIA secured and a plan in place to debut as soon as 2025.

Could Andretti join F1 grid via RB takeover?

However, Formula 1 had other ideas and rejected the Andretti bid, despite their backing from US automotive giant General Motors, who had committed to becoming an F1 power unit manufacturer.

F1 had suggested that the series would be of more value to Andretti than the other way around, while Andretti had been met with a great deal of opposition from existing teams who were wary of the financial impacts of another team getting in on revenue distribution.

It seems buying an existing team is the only route in, which is an option now potentially on the table for Andretti.

Red Bull batted away rumours that they were considering selling their second team last year, instead rebranding it from AlphaTauri to Visa Cash App RB for F1 2024, but Marko has now teased a potential sale with many parties interested. It would stand to reason that one of them is Andretti.

Put to him by OE24 that there are rumours that RB has been put up for sale, Marko replied: “There are a lot of interested parties, but ultimately it’s a shareholder decision.

“The price is high for a team, but nothing has been decided yet.”

Formula 1 encountered a great deal of criticism for its Andretti rejection, though F1 president Stefano Domenicali stood firm and insisted he was satisfied that the process had been followed correctly.

The next Concorde Agreement, which all teams must sign up to, it is rumoured could feature an increase in the anti-dilution fee – which a new team must pay to be split among the existing ones – from $200 million to $600m.

“For sure it’s a point related to the Concorde Agreement,” Domenicali told Wall Street analysts about the possibility of an 11th team.

“It’s a point of a joint work that has to be done between the FIA and FOM in regard to the different kinds of evaluation that we need to do.

“So I think that with regard to what has happened, I think that the process has been followed, and we presented the result in the right way.

“For the future it’s a matter of discussion, of course, with the teams, with the right commercial and technical proposition that will be discussed accordingly, within this year.”

Not since 2016 has the Formula 1 grid featured 11 teams.

