Prema Racing will make its full-time debut in IndyCar this year, but the Italian outfit has already taken a blow to its personnel.

Michael Cannon, a veteran engineer in the IndyCar paddock and an exceptional hiring by Prema, has left the team several weeks before the 2025 season even begins.

Michael Cannon and Prema part ways

Heading into the 2025 IndyCar season, RACER reports that Prema Racing and Michael Cannon have parted ways.

Cannon, a highly experienced engineer in the American open-wheel space, had been hired to serve as the head of engineering for the incoming Italian outfit. Their partnership has only lasted the duration of the off-season.

Two months ago, Cannon departed A. J. Foyt Racing, where he served as technical director. While working with that team, Cannon helped driver Santino Ferrucci secure an unexpected front-row starting slot for the Indianapolis 500.

The performance from Ferrucci brought ample interest from Team Penske, which soon forged a technical alliance with the smaller team. Prema driver Callum Ilott even went so far as to call Cannon “IndyCar’s own Einstein.”

More on understanding IndyCar:

👉 How does IndyCar make itself relevant outside of the Indianapolis 500?

👉 Explained: IndyCar’s charter system, and what it means for the business of racing

Cannon has been involved in American open-wheel for decades, guiding drivers like Scott Dixon to championships and Marcus Ericsson to victories at the Indianapolis 500.

Prema’s signing of Cannon was widely regarded as a smart move in the IndyCar paddock; while the Italian team has ample experience in junior open-wheel categories around the world, IndyCar brings a new challenge in the form of ovals. Oval racing requires unique aero packages, setups, and strategies, and Cannon was expected to guide the team through its learning curve.

Interestingly, Cannon was present at the Prema Racing shop as recently as January 10, during which time the team debuted its liveries for the upcoming season.

Prema confirmed Cannon’s departure to IndyStar but declined to comment further.

This is almost certainly going to be a blow to Prema, particularly as the team’s first oval race will be the coveted Indianapolis 500.

That being said, Cannon wasn’t Prema’s only critical hire. RACER points out that the outfit also hired Steve Barker, an engineer who worked well with Callum Ilott during his stint at Juncos Hollinger Racing. Those signings will bolster the team through this period of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the first IndyCar weekend of the season kicks off at the end of February.

Read next: Six things IndyCar needs to do to meet Will Buxton’s ‘bigger than NASCAR’ claim