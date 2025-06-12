Calls for F1 v IndyCar truce after ‘Motorsport Xmas’ was ‘ruined’

Former F1 pundit Will Buxton has called on Stefano Domenicali and Roger Penske to have a “meaningful chat” to ensure motorsport fans can watch both the 2026 Canadian GP and the Indianapolis 500.

F1 irked some motorsport fans earlier this week when the F1 2026 calendar was announced, with Monaco pushed back by two weeks.

First Christmas, now a clash…

That means the Canadian Grand Prix will be held on the same day as the Indianapolis 500, as well as the NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 race in Charlotte.

IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin wasn’t impressed.

“Congrats to F1 who single handedly ruined Motorsport Xmas,” he wrote on X. “Indy 500 will be a scene next year. As well as the Coke 600. Good luck.”

He later added: “FYI [for your information]… I’m just sad for the race fan in me that loved watching 3 Crown Jewels on the same day.

“But instead we’ve decided to compete with each other instead of just enjoy pure Motorsport.

“Anyway, that is all.”

Although this year the Monaco GP, Indy 500 and Coke 600 took place on Sunday 25 May, they were staggered with the Monaco Grand Prix kicking proceedings off at 1pm GMT, with the Indy 500 scheduled for 4:45pm, although that was delayed due to light showers, and then the Coca-Cola 600 hours later.

Next year, though, it’s Canada that will be run on the same day as the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, and the Montreal race only begins at 6pm GMT.

That means the Montreal race will clash with the Indy 500, depriving motorsport fans of watching both events.

Buxton, a former F1 commentator who moved over to Fox to cover IndyCar this year, has called on F1 chief Domenicali and IndyCar’s Penske to find a compromise.

“A lot of understandably strong reactions to the 2026 Canadian GP being scheduled on the same day as the 110th Indy 500,” Buxton wrote on X.

“Truly hope Roger and Stefano can have a meaningful chat and organise start times for their races that will allow fans of IndyCar and F1 to enjoy watching both.”

“Should either race move start times? Will they move start times? That’s ultimately for the championships to decide. But could they? Absolutely. Crucially there’s ample wiggle room and interestingly there is historical precedent to allow both races to coexist without clashing.

“Worth noting this year’s Canadian GP starts at 2pm ET and could be pushed back to 3 in ’26 with ease.

“Historically, the Indy500 always started earlier than it does now with a 10am start for its first 30 years, and an 11am start from the 1940s all the way into the 2000s.”

One X user claimed Buxton ‘overestimate how much people care about IndyCar’ to which the pundit clapped back: “Single most attended one day sporting event on earth. 7 million viewers in the US this year (peak of 8). The Indy 500 isn’t just a race in America. It’s a 110 year old institution.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck has quizzed IndyCar on the scheduling, and was simply told: “We’re looking forward to an epic 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2026, on the heels of a highly successful and historic event this year.”

