New Kimi Antonelli theory comes to light after Toto Wolff responds to Imola rumours

Toto Wolff may be insisting Kimi Antonelli will “not” make his F1 debut this season, but Dutch commentator Olav Mol says he does “not believe” the Mercedes team boss.

As Williams’ under-fire driver Logan Sargeant contested what should be his first of three American races for this season, it was reported that it could be one and done for the American with Williams have requested dispensation for Antonelli to be allowed to race.

Kimi Antonelli reportedly lined up to replace Logan Sargeant

As the Italian is not yet 18, and will only reach that milestone on the Sunday of the Dutch Grand Prix, he would need the FIA’s permission to contest a Grand Prix.

An unnamed team, said to be Mercedes engine customer Williams, made that request to the FIA.

This led to reports Antonelli could replace Sargeant at the very next race in Imola, but that was denied by his Mercedes team boss Wolff.

Although Wolff believes in the Mercedes junior’s “abilities and also his future”, he was adamant Antonelli would not be in the Williams any time soon.

“This is not going to happen. This is not something that Mercedes wants. These rumours have gotten their own spin. Let’s do Formula 2,” he stated.

His vehement statement though, has Dutch commentator Mol believing the exact opposite to be true.

Speaking on Viaplay’s Race Café, he said: “That says it all! I don’t believe in Toto Wolff, so that makes a difference.”

More on Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s potential F1 future

👉 Antonelli v Schumacher? Silverstone ‘showdown’ booked in fascinating Mercedes test – report

👉 Intriguing Kimi Antonelli update issued with Mercedes implications by leading F1 correspondent

“Why would you apply for a dispensation for a super license if you don’t want to let him drive?” Mol continued. “Why do you happen to let him drive a race simulation and a qualifying simulation at Imola?

“If the team bosses say that it is not so, then it is so! Nobody wants to drive that Williams, but if Antonelli gets the chance…’

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos agrees with Mol, saying Mercedes should do with Antonelli what they did with George Russell and test him in the Williams.

“It would be stupid as Wolff if you invested so much in that boy and then didn’t give him a chance,” he said. “That’s just like George Russell. Throw him in that Williams and see what happens.”

Read next: Driver market ‘trigger’ pulled with F1 2025 grid predicted to fill up in next ‘couple of weeks’