Qatar GP: McLaren pull Qatar Sprint team orders stunt in major Ferrari blow

McLaren played the team game to withstand a rampant George Russell to record a potentially critical one-two finish.

As McLaren look to seal their first Constructors’ title since 1998, the maximum 15 points from the Sprint provided a massive boost as Oscar Piastri took the win ahead of Lando Norris in a switch at the line while George Russell – try as he might for more – had to settle for P3.

Lando Norris gives up Qatar Sprint win to Oscar Piastri

Mediums were the compound of choice, though Zhou Guanyu in the Sauber – in what could be his last F1 Sprint – did not get the memo and gambled on softs.

Sergio Perez and Franco Colapinto were starting from the pit lane due to set-up changes on the Red Bull and Williams respectively, leading to a rather embarrassing moment for Perez who – riddled with wheelspin as the light went green – was overtaken by Colapinto at the pit exit.

It was Norris launching from pole for the 19-lap Sprint and he did it expertly, as Oscar Piastri came through on George Russell to see McLaren running one-two. Verstappen was down three spots to P9.

Lap 4 and Russell decided to have a look at Piastri into Turn 1, but the Aussie got his elbows out with the pair narrowly avoiding contact. “He just turned into me!” Russell vented, the importance of keeping this McLaren one-two in their bid for the Constructors’ title showing clearly in that exchange.

Verstappen meanwhile was lamenting the understeer in his Red Bull. And that’s an “understatement”.

Russell was continuing his attack, but McLaren had a plan, Norris dropping back to bring Piastri into his DRS range to offer that straight-line speed protection. But this was also drawing Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz into the battle, with Lewis Hamilton – up to P5 – also taking an interest.

F1 2025 grid nearing completion

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2024 grid?

Verstappen was finally on the move come Lap 8 as he took Pierre Gasly at Turn 1, but out front, the McLaren strategy continued to pay off, even if Russell had another major look into the opening turn on the next lap. Still no way through.

Russell stressed ahead of the Sprint that Mercedes had “nothing to lose” and that mentality was clear as he continued to apply pressure on the McLarens.

Speaking of pressure, future Ferrari team-mates Hamilton and Leclerc engaged in a thrilling battle through the opening sequence of corners, coming within inches of touching, but a clean and gripping scrap it was as Leclerc took over P5.

Piastri was now also coming under serious pressure with Norris bounding away up the road, Russell taking another look into Turn 1 and arguing Piastri had again moved under braking. Norris said his tyres were fading as he offered to help Piastri again with DRS, while Perez pitted for a front wing change.

Russell continued to push but with no way through, Norris returned the favour from Brazil and moved over for Piastri at the line to give him a second Qatar Sprint win, as McLaren increased their Constructors’ Championship lead over Ferrari to 30 points.

Full 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint results

1 Oscar Piastri McLaren

2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.136

3 George Russell Mercedes +0.410

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1.326

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +5.073

6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +5.650

7 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team +8.508

8 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +10.368

9 Pierre Gasly Alpine +14.513

10 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +15.485

11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +19.204

12 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +23.351

13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +24.421

14 Esteban Ocon Alpine +30.379

15 Alexander Albon Williams +33.062

16 Liam Lawson RB +34.356

17 Yuki Tsunoda RB +35.102

18 Franco Colapinto Williams +35.639

19 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber +71.436

20 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +74.371

Read next: Russell suffers Alonso McLaren-Honda moment as Mercedes engine left ‘confused’