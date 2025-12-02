Racing Bulls makes major F1 2026 driver announcement

The F1 2026 grid is complete following confirmation that Racing Bulls will field Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad next season.

Lawson is poised to remain for a second full season in F1 as Lindblad makes the step up from Formula 2.

Racing Bulls‘ confirmation of its pairing came as part of a broader Red Bull announcement, in which it confirmed Isack Hadjar will join Max Verstappen at the senior squad.

Yuki Tsunoda is set to depart the organisation after a five-year stint, putting an end to his F1 career, at least for now.

With Hadjar’s promotion, Lindblad steps into the vacant seat as a race winner in F2.

The teenager was granted an exemption which allowed him to gain his FIA Super Licence prior to his 18th birthday, which saw him take part in Free Practice 1 at the British Grand Prix in place of Yuki Tsunoda for Red Bull Racing.

He’ll join Lawson at the squad, the New Zealander retained over Tsunoda.

After a difficult start to F1 2025, Lawson found form at the Austrian Grand Prix, and has largely proved a match for Hadjar since that point.

Lindblad said of his step up: “I’d like to thank everyone at VCARB for the opportunity.

“Since I started this journey at five years old, it was always my goal to be in Formula 1 so it’s a proud moment to take this step.

“I’m extremely grateful to the Red Bull Junior Programme and my personal team for their guidance, mentorship and belief; none of this would have been possible without their support.

“2026 will be a big challenge and I know there’s a lot to learn, but I’m ready to work closely with the team and rise to it. I can’t wait to get started, it’s going to be an exciting year!”

Lawson added: “I’m really looking forward to racing with VCARB in 2026.

“It’s an opportunity I’ll continue to be grateful for as we enter a year of change in F1.

“I’m ready to get to work with the team as we prepare for the challenging season ahead. It’s going to be an exciting year and I can’t wait to kick it off with my first pre-season with the team.”

