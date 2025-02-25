Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer has revealed more on why the team opted for a striking change of colour scheme on its F1 2025 challenger.

Along with Alpine, Racing Bulls opted for a significant change of livery as they headed into the 2025 season, with the majority of teams opting for a variation on a similar theme instead.

Racing Bulls CEO explains reason for ‘whole new dimension’ on F1 2025 livery

Of all the colour schemes unveiled at the O2 Arena last week, Racing Bulls’ was among the most talked-about as they swapped last year’s blue, red and white livery for an all-white car with prominent Red Bull branding, drawing comparisons to Red Bull’s livery from the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix in the process.

In doing so, Bayer explained this is a move that brings Racing Bulls nearer to the “Red Bull mothership” in 2025, as the sister outfit.

“In the space of a year, Visa and Cash App have established strong identities as our title partners,” Bayer explained when asked about the origin of the new livery.

“Therefore, together, we felt comfortable in adopting a livery that moves us closer to the Red Bull mothership, with the prominent Red Bull logo on the engine cover.

“This will open up a whole new dimension in activating the team with all the local Red Bull markets around the world.”

As for the year ahead, the team will race with Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar behind the wheel as the team looks to the future, with significant infrastructure changes having taken place behind the scenes, including a new UK base for the team in Milton Keynes.

With resources being balanced between the present and the future, with huge regulation changes to come in 2026, Bayer is looking to cement the team’s status with a solid 2025 campaign.

“2025 is a crucial and important year for us,” he said.

“It will be a consolidation year after we changed a ton of things in 2024. The personnel has been strengthened, we have changed structures and we’ve established a new performance hub in Milton Keynes.

“Visa Cash App Racing Bulls is now regarded as a serious contender on the grid, a team that stands on its own two feet. Now we want to start extracting performance from all this investment to take the fight to the other teams to be at the top of the midfield.”

