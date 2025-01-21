Racing Bulls poke fun at Hamilton’s ‘traditional first day’ Ferrari photo

Racing Bulls poked fun at Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari as they mimicked the Briton’s suited and booted first photograph as a Ferrari driver with their own new signing, Isack Hadjar.

Hamilton’s first official day as a Ferrari driver was documented on social media as Ferrari and their Tifosi celebrated the seven-time World Champion’s arrival.

Racing Bulls: ‘You’ll remember forever and today…’

Ferrari marked the occasion with a first-day photograph, Hamilton dressed to the nines in a sharp black suit as he posed next to a Ferrari F40, “Lewis’ favourite supercar” while standing in front of Enzo Ferrari’s iconic house.

Hamilton posted the same photograph on his Instagram page with the caption: “There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.

“Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together.”

Racing Bulls couldn’t resist.

The Red Bull junior team posted a photograph of their new signing, Isack Hadjar, and photoshopped it so that he was wearing a sharp black jacket in front of the team’s headquarters.

The caption borrowed from Hamilton’s opening line, reading: “There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today is one of those days.”

There are some days that you know you'll remember forever and today, is one of those days.#F1 #VCARB pic.twitter.com/K6oH0R06H6 — Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (@visacashapprb) January 20, 2025

Hadjar will have his first test of the new year this week as he takes to the Imola circuit for a three-day outing along with his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Hadjar and Tsunoda will drive the 2023 AT04 from the team’s AlphaTauri days.

However, with rain forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, Racing Bulls, who will be joined by Sauber, may yet find their running curtailed.

Rain in Italy could also affect Hamilton’s first outing in a Ferrari Formula 1 car. He’s expected to test an F1-75 at Fiorano but the test may be moved to Mugello, or he could even join Racing Bulls and Sauber at Imola.

Ferrari welcomed Hamilton to the Maranello squad on Monday, issuing a rare statement that read: “Lewis Hamilton’s Scuderia Ferrari HP adventure is now underway.

“Early this morning, the seven-time world champion arrived at the team’s Maranello headquarters at via Enzo Ferrari 27.

“From there he went to the Fiorano track where, against the backdrop of Enzo Ferrari’s house, in the small square now named after the only other seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Michael Schumacher, he was met by Team Principal, Fred Vasseur and Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna.

“The traditional first-day’ photos were taken there and even the weather helped to make Lewis feel at home, with some typically British overcast skies and drizzle.

“Also on hand was a Ferrari F40, Lewis’ favourite supercar.

“Next on Lewis’ agenda was a short visit to the Fiorano house and the pit garage, with Vasseur and Vigna, including a look at the famous office, from where Enzo Ferrari would watch his team at work.

“Hamilton then returned to the Scuderia HQ, where he met the management team and Piero Ferrari, before embarking on a daylong total immersion programme, visiting all the various departments to get to know the team.

“The work continues tomorrow (Tuesday) with more technical meetings and briefings as preparations get underway for what will be a very busy season.”

