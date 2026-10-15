Haas has confirmed that Rafael Camara will race for the team in the F1 2027 season.

Camara is the first rookie driver confirmed on next year’s F1 grid, and the current Formula 2 championship leader has signed on a multi-year deal.

Rafael Camara confirmed as Haas driver for F1 2027 season

Haas has trialled a number of drivers this year, with McLaren junior and reigning F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli on this list.

Also considered was reserve driver Jack Doohan, who briefly competed for Alpine in 2025 before being replaced by Franco Colapinto.

PlanetF1 understands that the decision ultimately came down to a straight choice between Doohan and 21-year-old Ferrari junior Camara.

The move means that Haas is likely to field two Ferrari juniors next year, with Oliver Bearman expected to be retained.

“I’m very happy to be joining TGR Haas F1 Team as a Formula 1 driver,” said Camara.

“It’s an important step in my career and I want to thank [team owner] Gene Haas and [team principal] Ayao Komatsu for the trust they have placed in me.

“I’m also very grateful to the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy for their support and for everything they have contributed to my development over the years, as well as to my family for always being there throughout this journey.

“Now my focus is on preparing myself in the best possible way for this new challenge.

“There will be a lot to learn, and I’m looking forward to working closely with the team, understanding the car and continuing to develop as a driver.”

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Camara won the F3 championship last term in his rookie season, and is currently leading the way in F2 by seven points from Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov – a driver who continues to be linked with Liam Lawson’s seat at Racing Bulls.

While Camara has not yet completed an FP1 session, he has been tested in F1 machinery via a TPC outing [testing of previous cars] at Portimao.

“I’m really excited to sign such a young, amazing talent like Rafael Câmara,” said Komatsu.

“I don’t need to tell everyone about his achievements in the junior formulas, it’s been very impressive, and in his rookie season in Formula 2, the speed he’s shown in some very difficult moments, like qualifying in Monaco and Montreal – that all goes to show the potential Rafa has.

“He showed when we had him drive in our TPC program in Portugal that he could handle himself very well with not a huge amount of time to learn the car, he showed us more than just raw speed.

“Rafa managed to create an environment to get the best out of himself, it was very impressive and certainly the laps he completed were special.

“We’re all excited about this opportunity and really committed as TGR Haas F1 Team to nurture this talent and provide a place where he can flourish.

“We want to create an environment where he’s comfortable and supported, where he can really excel in his capabilities.”

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