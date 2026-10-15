Rafael Camara has elaborated on the “intense two days” which put him to the front of the queue for a seat at Haas in 2027.

Several drivers had the chance to test for the team at Portimao in the summer, with Haas reserves, Ryo Hirakawa and Jack Doohan and McLaren junior, Leonardo Fornaroli also assessed, but Haas ultimately chose the current Formula 2 championship leader for a 2027 seat.

Rafael Camara reflects on ‘very intense’ Haas evaluation test

Ferrari junior Camara has signed for Haas on a multi-year basis after multiple candidates put their names forward, with Ollie Bearman expected to retain the second seat for another year as Esteban Ocon departs.

He is currently on track to match the record of compatriot Gabriel Bortoleto before him in winning the Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles back-to-back in their rookie seasons, but there will be a natural step up to Formula 1 next year.

Team principal Ayao Komatsu said Camara showed “more than just raw pace” in his time behind the wheel in Portugal, which ultimately made him a viable candidate for a seat.

Despite everything being new to him on the day, Camara made his chance count.

“It was a very intense two days,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media in the wake of his announcement.

“You knew that it was going to be important, the test, and you need to deliver in a way.

“You need to perform these two days with a new track, new car, and a new team. So just trying to get as quickly as possible to learn everything and put it in place.

“Just also a huge amount of pressure, so I was really trying to focus in, enjoy it, and make the most of the moment, and I think I was happy with the job I did in the end. I was happy with myself.

“I think I did the maximum I could, and whatever was the result, I was going to still be happy because it was the maximum I could [do].

“I think when you’re yourself and you can do other things, you can do it. You can be pleased with that. So yeah, I think it was a nice two days.”

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He acknowledged there was “a lot of speculation” around who would be able to take on one of the open cockpits at Haas next season, given he was one of four drivers handed the opportunity to test for the team.

For his part, though, the 21-year-old opted to push himself as far as he could to try and help his chances.

He admitted when he got the seat, too, that it came as a surprise.

“I got a call off Ayao in Milan, and then the first thing I said to him [was], ‘Are you sure?'”, he smiled.

“Obviously, I was very happy with that. Just super excited, and then I went to tell my parents, they also were staying, and I could tell them in person – good hug.

“I’m extremely happy, especially for my parents. There’s a lot of sacrifice on their side and making something that was a passion of a kid, and we are also not even from the motorsports world. We didn’t really know exactly what was the way to go to be here, so very proud of being here today, and I’m just enjoying the moment.”

Camara confirmed he would be taking on the race number 50 when he arrives on the grid, as his first choice of 5 was unavailable – with compatriot and Audi driver, Gabriel Bortoleto, having chosen it.

Additional reporting by Sam Hall

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