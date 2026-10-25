Haas rookie Rafael Camara has explained how the success of former rival Kimi Antonelli acts as an inspiration ahead of his first F1 campaign.

Camara was recently announced as the replacement for Esteban Ocon at Haas for the F1 2027 season.

Kimi Antonelli inspires F1 rookie Rafael Camara

Camara became the first rookie driver to be confirmed on the 2027 F1 grid this week, as Haas unveiled the current F2 championship leader.

The Brazilian will become the third South American driver on the grid, joining Audi’s Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto, and Argentine Alpine driver Franco Colapinto.

After making the step up to car racing, Camara found himself face-to-face with current F1 champion-elect, Antonelli.

Across a handful of years, it was more often than not the Italian who came out on top, with a streak of championship victories ultimately seeing him fast-tracked to F1.

With Antonelli out of the way, Camara became the dominant force, taking the Formula Regional European title, before claiming the F3 crown in his rookie year.

This has been followed up by more success this year, with the Ferrari junior leading the way in F2 by seven points.

Asked if he takes confidence from the way his former rival has begun his F1 career, Camara said: “Yeah, it’s very nice to see Kimi this year.

“It has been really amazing what he’s doing.

“On my side, for sure, it gives some motivation to keep working hard and improving myself.

“But I’m just trying to make the most of next year, and then just learning to make sure that is a good year.”

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Although not confirmed, Haas team principal Ayao Komastsu has made clear that the intention is for Camara to race alongside fellow Ferrari junior Ollie Bearman in 2027.

Turning to his expected teammate, Camara added: “I think it would be a very good opportunity. It would be great to have Ollie as a teammate.

“He’s a good benchmark to just learn from and obviously trying to be as competitive as possible and help the team.

“I think it will be a good year together and just trying to learn the maximum and be there helping the team. I think those will be the goals.

“And really enjoying all this first year in Formula One. It’s something you’re working the whole way for that.”

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