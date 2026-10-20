Formula 1’s newest Latin American driver, Brazil’s Rafael Câmara, has been tipped to follow in Sergio Perez’s footsteps as a “money-printing machine” for his F1 team, Haas.

Ferrari junior driver Câmara will join Haas next season, having signed a multi-year deal with the American team.

Rafael Câmara tipped to bring major sponsorship value to Haas

Next season, there will be three Latin American drivers on the Formula 1 grid: Mexico’s Perez, Argentine driver Franco Colapinto, Brazil’s Gabriel Bortoleto and his compatriot Câmara.

Câmara is leading the Formula 2 championship by seven points over Nikola Tsolov. The 21-year-old regained the lead with a victory in the second of the two feature races during the Azerbaijan round of the championship.

Two weeks later, Haas confirmed that he would replace Esteban Ocon in the team’s F1 2027 line-up.

Câmara enters the sport backed by Mexico’s Carlos Slim Domit’s Escudería Telmex, which also supports Perez.

That saw Telcel, Infinitum and Claro, all part of Slim Domit’s América Móvil, become sponsors of Perez’s new F1 team, Cadillac.

“He’s a money-printing machine, and he’s very good at bringing in sponsorships,” Hafsa Samahri, founder of motorsport marketing and sponsorship agency wntrmedia, told Observer.

“Checo’s biggest asset is national pride. He’s a national hero.”

Câmara has been tipped to do the same for Haas, according to Tiggy Valen, creator of Paddock Project, a platform focused on the business of F1.

“People love athletes in sport in Mexico, and I think Mexico stood behind Checo long before the sport grew the way it has,” Valen told Observer.

“Obviously, he [Câmara] is not Mexican, but the Slim Domit companies are expanding beyond just Mexico and have other presences in different Latin American countries, so I could see that being a diversification play going forward.”

More on Rafael Câmara

Who is Rafael Camara? Meet new Haas driver for F1 2027 season

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Câmara secured the Haas seat in Ocon’s stead after an “intense” two-day trial.

Several drivers had the chance to test, with Haas reserves Ryo Hirakawa and Jack Doohan, and McLaren junior Leonardo Fornaroli also assessed.

Haas, though, ultimately chose the current Formula 2 championship leader for a 2027 seat.

“It was a very intense two days,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media in the wake of his announcement.

“You knew that it was going to be important, the test, and you need to deliver in a way.

“You need to perform these two days with a new track, new car, and a new team. So just trying to get as quickly as possible to learn everything and put it in place.

“Just also a huge amount of pressure, so I was really trying to focus in, enjoy it, and make the most of the moment, and I think I was happy with the job I did in the end. I was happy with myself.

“I think I did the maximum I could, and whatever was the result, I was going to still be happy because it was the maximum I could [do].

“I think when you’re yourself, and you can do other things, you can do it. You can be pleased with that. So yeah, I think it was a nice two days.”

Additional reporting by Sam Hall

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