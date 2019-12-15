A loophole meant Mahaveer Raghunathan escaped another ban under the F2 penalty points system, but that’s now set to change.



The MP Motorsport driver missed the Austrian F2 round after collecting 12 penalty points, while his total hit 24 come practice in Abu Dhabi, though he went on to compete in the final round of the season regardless.

The FIA have moved therefore to clarify this area of the ruling.

“If a driver accrues 12 penalty points during a free practice or qualifying, he will be suspended for the remainder of the event,” states the revised rules as per Racefans.net.

“If a driver accrues 12 penalty points in a race, he will be suspended for the following event. After the suspension has been issued, 12 points will be removed.”

Raghunathan’s ban will not be carried over into 2020 if he was to return to F2.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.