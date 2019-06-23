Raghunathan receives automatic Formula 2 ban

MP Motorsport driver, Mahaveer Raghunathan, has been banned from the next Formula 2 round in Austria after racking up 12 points on his license.

The 20-year-old picked up nine penalty points alone in Saturday’s feature race at Paul Ricard as he failed to adhere to the Virtual Safety Car procedures on not one, not two, but three separate occasions.

Each of the incidents earned him three penalty points and it also amounted to a 15-second timed penalty.

Raghunathan and the FIA stewards have had regular run-ins this season, given the fact that Raghunathan has also being penalised in Bahrain, Baku and Monaco.

In Bahrain he passed the checkered flag twice and in Baku he failed to stop at a weigh bridge and then overtook someone during the Safety Car period.

Then, in Monaco, he left the track and gained an advantage in the feature race. The sprint race saw him cut the first corner by driving through the pit lane exit.

Raghunathan is one of two Formula 1 drivers not to score a point this season. The other being Alfa Romeo test driver Tatiana Calderon.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.