Controversial comments made by Sergio Perez’s father Antonio Perez Garibay about Ralf Schumacher have been addressed by the former F1 racer.

Earlier this year, Schumacher came out as gay and confirmed he is in a new relationship, with his homosexuality commented upon by Antonio Perez Garibay during an interview about Formula 1.

What did Antonio Perez Garibay say about Ralf Schumacher?

Appearing in a video interview with ESPN, Perez Garibay took umbrage with the media speculation surrounding his son’s future as the rumour mill suggests Perez may not keep his seat with Red Bull for F1 2025.

The Mexican politician is well-known for his exuberant celebrations of his son during the race weekend at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with Perez Garibay never able to hide his pride and love for his son and his representation of Mexico on the global stage.

The speculation surrounding the Red Bull driver was fuelled further by claims that Perez could also announce his retirement from F1 after this year at the Mexican Grand Prix – a situation which was quickly denied by Perez, while the weekend passed without any such announcement.

The media speculation appeared to have irked Perez Garibay, who said the media “should, at least, apologise” before turning his attention to Ralf Schumacher.

The German driver, who won six races with Williams during his career, is now a leading F1 pundit with Sky Germany and is known for being direct in his views, including on Perez’s lack of performance in F1 2024.

“There’s a driver who was a Formula 1 driver, [turned] journalist,” Perez Garibay said.

“He first stated that Checo [Perez] was already out of Red Bull. The following week, he [Schumacher] came out of the closet.”

Perez Garibay took the opportunity to make fun of Schumacher’s recent admission of his homosexuality, saying: “I don’t know if he was in love with Checo. Do you understand it? There are many strange things.

“You no longer know if he is a journalist, a woman, a gentleman. But his opinion doesn’t matter, not because of Checo Perez, but because of what his [ex-]wife said about him.”

Schumacher divorced from his wife Cora Brinkmann in 2015, having been married since 2001.

Ralf Schumacher responds to homophobic slur

Taking to social media in the wake of Perez Garibay’s comments, Schumacher – the younger brother of seven-time F1 World Champion Michael – said he could understand Perez Garibay’s attack, and “isn’t angry” with him.

“I would also stand behind my son 100 per cent and try to help. That’s what you do as a father,” he wrote in a post on Instagram, sharing a picture of Perez Garibay speaking over a headline reading: “Perez Sr. goes after Schumacher” posted in German.

“As for the style, I would be different but we know Mr. Perez with all his emotions,” Schumacher continued.

“That’s why I’m not angry with him.

“However, I believe that results on the track would be the better argument.”

Perez Garibay also made headlines after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, when he suffered a medical emergency brought on by his son’s late-race collision with Carlos Sainz as the drivers fought over third place – a result badly needed by Perez, who has not finished on the podium since the Chinese Grand Prix in April.

PlanetF1.com has approached Sky Germany for comment on the comments made about their F1 pundit.

Read Next: Jos backs ‘very outspoken’ Max Verstappen on F1 issue which ‘takes the fun out’