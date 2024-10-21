Ralf Schumacher says it is a shame Lando Norris was penalised in his late-race battle with Max Verstappen given the Dutchman didn’t respect the track limits.

Verstappen and Norris went wheel-to-wheel at the Circuit of The Americas, first fighting for the lead on the opening lap and then for the final podium position late in the Grand Prix.

‘Max Verstappen didn’t manage the track limits either’

Verstappen came out on top after Norris was slapped with a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, the Briton crossing the line 4.1s ahead which meant he dropped behind the Red Bull driver.

Norris feels that was unfair given Verstappen defended his position on lap 52 by pushing the Briton off the track.

But rather than investigate Verstappen for his “incorrect”, as Norris put it, defending, they investigated Norris and ruled that he was in the wrong for passing Verstappen off the track even though “Car 4 had little alternative other than to leave the track because of the proximity of Car 1 which had also left the track.”

However, given Norris was not ahead at the apex, he didn’t have the “right” to the corner and “accordingly, as Car 4 left the track and returned in front of Car 1, it is deemed to be a case of leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage.”

Schumacher is leaning towards Norris’ side of the argument as Verstappen wasn’t playing within the track limits either.

“In my opinion, Verstappen got stuck in,” the former F1 driver told Sky Deutschland. “There was no room for Norris at that moment and he would have preferred to take a better line.

“I think it’s a shame. It was racing for me. Max tried everything, Lando tried everything. The penalty wasn’t necessary for me.

“Lando is in front and Max just drives in and drives out. He doesn’t manage the track limits either. I don’t think it’s fair.’

But Max Verstappen is ‘no fool’ says Helmut Marko

But according to Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, and the stewards, Verstappen did nothing wrong in their battle.

“He defended himself and it’s clear that he’s no fool,” he said.

“He is one of the most controlled drivers, but also one of the toughest. Lando knows that. He had exceeded the track limit and it would have been the fourth time. A lot of things have come together.

“It’s the rules and you can always regulate it more. Of course we insisted on our rights. He overtook outside the track, but it was a shame because it was a really great fight.”

The 81-year-old went on to praise Verstappen for holding off Norris given the six-lap tyre delta in Norris’ favour.

“Max was unbelievable that he kept him behind him for so many laps,” he said. “Only Max can do that because his front tyres were already gone. You generally need a different attitude: Let’s race.”

The United States Grand Prix marked the first time in five races that Verstappen outscored Norris while Red Bull brought in more points than McLaren for the first time since Spain.

The reigning World Champions still trail in the Constructors’ Championship, although the deficit is down to 40 points, with Verstappen 57 ahead of Norris.

