Ralf Schumacher ‘still can’t believe’ one driver has place on 2025 grid

Ralf Schumacher says he “can’t believe” Jack Doohan has been signed by Alpine for the F1 2025 season, replacing Esteban Ocon.

Alpine will have a new teammate for Pierre Gasly next season, with Australian driver Jack Doohan stepping up from the Alpine driver programme to replace the departing Ocon.

Ralf Schumacher: I think Flavio Briatore had other things in mind

Doohan has been associated with the Alpine programme for several years, taking part in a TPC (testing of previous cars) programme alongside his role as reserve driver for the Enstone-based squad.

It’s been a tumultuous year for Alpine, with a change in management occurring as former team boss Bruno Famin was replaced by Oli Oakes, while former team boss Flavio Briatore has returned to an authoritative role as an advisor to Renault CEO Luca de Meo.

Alpine announced that Doohan will step up to its race team for next season, with his debut race in Abu Dhabi netting him a 15th-place finish as he jumped in to replace Ocon at short notice.

Doohan has been part of the Alpine Academy since early 2022, and finished the 2023 Formula 2 season as runner-up – but his appointment has been surrounded by speculation that Briatore has other plans for the seat alongside Gasly.

Rumours have suggested that Franco Colapinto, the Argentinean driver who impressed in his first few races as a replacement for the struggling Logan Sargeant, is of particular interest for Briatore.

One pundit who believes Briatore does have other plans for the seat is former F1 Grand Prix winner Ralf Schumacher.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Schumacher suggested Briatore would have picked another option had he had more time to guide the process of signing another driver after taking up his new role in the summer.

“In Formula 1, you don’t have a lot of time,” Schumacher said.

“There are enough young drivers who are waiting. I am curious in any case and there will be more things to come, also at Alpine.

“I still can’t believe that Jack Doohan is signed, even though the contract is done. I think Flavio Briatore had other things in mind.”

Ralf Schumacher critical of Alpine ‘shoot-out’

However, Schumacher isn’t a completely neutral party in the matter – his nephew Mick, who moved across to Alpine’s World Endurance Championship programme after 2023, was a name linked with the F1 seat and a return to the grid after losing his drive with Haas after the 2022 season.

Schumacher and Doohan also took part in a “shoot-out” at a TPC outing, with Doohan being given the nod shortly after the event.

The 49-year-old went on to criticise the handling of the so-called shoot-out, casting doubt over how seriously it was taken.

“He [Mick] drove in the afternoon and Jack Doohan in the morning. I’ve been there myself,” Schumacher told Sky Germany.

“If you drove at 09:00, you were two and a half seconds faster because it was 38 degrees in the afternoon and there was wind.

“If you approach a test like that, you have to doubt that they took it seriously. I think it’s a shame because it’s just not fair and because nobody else gets the chance.”

With his nephew finding out that Doohan had got the seat via an Instagram post, Schumacher had further criticism for Alpine’s handling of the promotion for Doohan.

“That’s absolutely not the way!” Ralf said.

“You can just say that the team has completely lost its way at the moment anyway. People are being thrown out, thrown back in and so on. Flavio [Briatore] is kind of floating above it.”

Doohan, confirmed by Alpine in August for the F1 2025 season, is yet to begin his career in earnest, but has the backing of team boss Oakes.

“We are very excited to promote Jack into the race seat from next season and, in doing so, giving him the opportunity to showcase his skill and talent in Formula 1,” he said.

“Jack will become the first driver to graduate from the Alpine Academy into a race driver position with the team, so that is exceptionally pleasing for the team and its young driver pathway.

“Personally, I have worked with Jack back in 2019 and I am fully aware of his raw talent and potential. He is a very hard worker behind the scenes and his commitment is hugely valued by the entire team.”

