If he were in the position of Charles Leclerc, Ralf Schumacher said he would set about forming a “Plan B” route out of Ferrari.

That claim comes in the wake of Ferrari chairman John Elkann’s blunt post-Sao Paulo GP statement, which included him telling Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to “focus on driving, talk less.” Schumacher says that Hamilton “simply is not good enough”, though is unsure why Leclerc was also caught up in this. Schumacher believes Leclerc should be considering a Ferrari escape option.

F1 2025 has been an underwhelming campaign for Ferrari. The team had expected to be title challengers after pushing McLaren all the way to an Abu Dhabi 2024 Constructors’ decider, but the momentum fizzled out. With three rounds to go, Ferrari is still chasing a first grand prix win of the 2025 season.

The Scuderia suffered a fresh blow last time out at Interlagos, with both Leclerc and Hamilton failing to see the chequered flag. Leclerc was collateral damage in Oscar Piastri versus Kimi Antonelli, with the latter shunted into Leclerc’s Ferrari and spelling his retirement from the race. Hamilton meanwhile picked up terminal damage after hitting the back of Franco Colapinto’s Alpine.

Following the race in Brazil – on a weekend where Ferrari sealed the World Endurance Championship title double – Elkann issued a surprise statement at an event in Milan, one which sources within Ferrari suggested was designed to motivate the F1 team.

In addition to claiming that “the rest is not up to par” outside of the team’s engineers and mechanics, Elkann also told Leclerc and Hamilton to “focus on driving, talk less”.

Neither driver has glossed over the difficulties of this season, though at the same time, the words of Leclerc and Hamilton have felt more like constructive criticism at the most extreme, rather than straight criticism, with a focus on unity.

Speaking via Sky Deutschland, Schumacher suggested that the content and tone of Elkann’s statement was deliberate and “very serious”, one which Schumacher believes was influenced by “internal pressure” on Elkann with the decision to sign seven-time world champion Hamilton not yet paying off.

However, Schumacher believes that Leclerc should be chasing answers as to why he was also seemingly a target of Elkann’s comments.

Leclerc is widely considered as one of the strongest performers across F1 2025, having driven the SF-25 to seven podium finishes, and establishing an advantage of 66 points over Hamilton in the Drivers’ Championship.

Schumacher believes that Leclerc should be establishing a route out of Ferrari, should he need to use it.

“If I were Charles Leclerc, I would ask what this is all about,” said Schumacher. “I think Leclerc is doing a great job and getting the best out of the team and himself. He’s also a likeable guy who fits right in at Ferrari. He’s a family man, getting married soon.

“I would send my manager over and ask what this is all about. In a situation like this, I always worked out a Plan B with my manager, and that’s what I would do in his place, because I wouldn’t let anyone walk all over me.

“With Lewis Hamilton, it’s pretty clear. I think this is the most expensive personnel decision Ferrari has made in a long time. The performance isn’t there, and I think it was also a small warning to Lewis Hamilton, because Lewis also had a tendency to be sad this year.

“Lewis Hamilton is simply not good enough. I think Ferrari expected more, John Elkann expected more, the name drove up the share price, but unfortunately the results did not.”

Charles Leclerc may identify that ‘Plan B’ in F1 2026

The issue for Charles Leclerc is that, right now, there is no obvious alternate destination. Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are locked down long-term at McLaren. Taking on the challenge of the Red Bull second seat which has burned so many drivers, surely will not appeal. Mercedes is set on George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, with Verstappen the only driver who could change their mind.

Luckily for Leclerc, the status quo could be torn apart next season with the new regulations, allowing fresh options to emerge.

Verstappen’s performance-related exit clause sent this year’s ‘silly season’ rumours into overdrive, and could do the same again if Red Bull struggles in F1 2026 with its own engine. If Verstappen were to move on, suddenly, Leclerc and Red Bull becomes a more realistic, intriguing partnership.

There are plenty of eyes on Aston Martin with Adrian Newey on the case and a Honda works engine deal in their artillery. Fernando Alonso will turn 45 next year, and has hinted at it being his final F1 season.

Leclerc has never truly been in an F1 title fight, but his talents have many believing he deserves to be in one. Leclerc could be the perfect Alonso successor therefore for the ambitious Aston Martin team.

Regardless, new avenues could open up, so Ferrari must be careful not to alienate Leclerc, as while right now, there is no viable alternative to staying put, that could change next year.

