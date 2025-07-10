After two decades in charge at Red Bull, Christian Horner has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

One Formula 1 figure who has been calling for that axe for some time is six-time grand prix winner turned pundit Ralf Schumacher, who believes that Horner’s inability to re-build Red Bull due to “his personal issues” was “why Red Bull pulled the ripcord” on their team boss.

Christian Horner sacked by Red Bull

The bombshell announcement dropped on Wednesday morning that Horner – Red Bull’s team principal since they joined the grid in 2005 – had been removed with immediate effect, Laurent Mekies confirmed as the new Red Bull Racing CEO as he moves on from the team principal role at sister squad Racing Bulls.

Schumacher has been a harsh critic of Horner and Red Bull, last year even going as far as to suggest Horner should “resign” immediately.

Horner meanwhile took aim at Schumacher’s “so stupid” hint that Max Verstappen’s controversial 2025 Spanish GP collision with George Russell was done in order to help trigger his Red Bull exit clause.

It has been a challenging couple of years for Horner, who was cleared of wrongdoing by an internal Red Bull GmbH investigation after allegations of inappropriate behaviour from a colleague, while key figures such as Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall and Jonathan Wheatley left the team, a team which has seen its dominance fade.

Schumacher believes Horner’s inability to attract suitable replacements for such big name departures was the final straw for Red Bull management, with results not improving.

Red Bull Racing sit P4 in the current Constructors’ Championship standings, 288 points behind runaway leaders McLaren, while Verstappen is 69 points off top spot in the Drivers’ Championship, his hopes of a fifth straight crown dwindling.

Speaking to Sky Deutschland, Schumacher said: “Basically, you have to say that Christian Horner had an incredibly successful time with Red Bull, for 20 years, winning many titles.

“So great respect for his achievements, but of course there has been a big private issue in recent years – from then on the whole issue became a bit unwieldy and many people left the team and Christian Horner simply didn’t manage to rebuild this team, to get new people.

“That’s why it was time. Anyone who is in the paddock and knows their way around knows how they are seen there.

“In the end, it really was the case that he was no longer able to poach or recruit good people. They simply didn’t want to come because of his personnel issues. I think that’s why Red Bull pulled the ripcord in the end.”

Speaking further on the grounds for Horner’s Red Bull exit, Schumacher added: “Quite simply the lack of success. He reorganised everything, made someone new number one, accepted that Adrian Newey would leave the team because he thought he could do better in this constellation and he didn’t succeed.

“In the end, Red Bull is going backwards.”

Horner said his goodbyes to the Red Bull crew on Wednesday morning at their Milton Keynes HQ, and in the evening released a heartfelt post on social media to reflect on his Red Bull Racing journey.

“After an incredible journey of twenty years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the Team I have absolutely loved,” Horner said.

“Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that.

“It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic Team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all.

“Thanks to the amazing partners and fans who enabled us to go racing. Your support has helped grow the team from its humble beginnings to an F1 powerhouse that laid claim to 6 Constructors Championships and 8 Drivers Championships.

“Equally, thank you to our rivals, with whom there would be no racing at all.

“You’ve pushed us, challenged us, and enabled us to achieve accolades we never dreamed possible. The competition has made every victory sweeter and every setback an opportunity to develop and grow.

“Formula 1 is a sport built on relentless ambition, passion, and respect. The rivalries have been fierce, but the mutual drive to innovate and raise the bar is what has made this journey so special.”

