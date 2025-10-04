Snubbed by the F1 teams, Mick Schumacher will test for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing later this month, laying down his first laps in an IndyCar on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on October 13.

But while both sides of the pond are interested in seeing how Michael Schumacher’s son performs in an Indy car, one person is wary: Schumacher’s uncle Ralf.

Mick Schumacher warned: Simply too dangerous

Dropped from the Formula 1 grid after the 2022 season when Haas opted not to renew his contract, Schumacher took up a reserve driver role with Mercedes while also contesting the World Endurance Championship with Alpine.

That’s been his focus this season, the driver and his teammates on the podium at Imola and Spa, working their way up to 16th in the championship with one round remaining.

Schumacher, though, has made no secret about Formula 1 remaining his dream.

The German, son of seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher, was linked to half the grid in the three years since he has dropped by Haas. Even F1’s newest team Cadillac entering the mix.

However, American outfit eventually confirmed Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez to spearhead its charge in its debut campaign, and Schumacher’s hopes were over barring a miracle.

A miracle that’s unlikely to materialise, given that many teams are looking at the next generation in the likes of ArvindLindblad and Alex Dunne.

As such the 26-year-old is exploring his options in single-seater race and will take part in a one-day IndyCar test with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing on October 13 at the Indianapolis road course.

“I am very much looking forward to driving my first IndyCar test,” said Schumacher. “A big thank you to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team for giving me this opportunity.

“The same goes for driving this car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time, a race track with a big history and that my dad has driven on before…

“It is not a secret that I am big fan of single-seater racing after all, so this first IndyCar test will be an experience to treasure, and I am very much looking forward to driving a car where I can see my wheels.”

His uncle Ralf, though, is a lot more cautious about a potential switch to IndyCar, so much so he warned his own racing son David against a move to the American seris.

“To be honest, I haven’t spoken to him myself, but he was apparently quoted as saying that his heart is burning for motorsport and single-seater cars, and that’s why he’s so keen to try it out” Ralf told Sky Deutschland.

“I don’t really understand that, because I believe he’s in great hands where he is now and can have a great future.

“It’s not so easy for people from IndyCar to make the transition to Formula 1,” he said.

“The tests that have taken place so far have not been successful. And if you go over there, it’s a bit like Japan – the standard is still high, so it won’t be that easy to succeed in America.

“And that’s why it’s an additional pressure that perhaps you don’t need to put yourself under,” he added, revealing he wouldn’t allow his son David to do it.

“I personally understand the emotions, but if it were David, I would honestly resist it because it would simply be too dangerous for me.”

Ralf had previously expressed his surprise that Cadillac snubbed Mick Schumacher to go to with two over-30 drivers in its first season.

“Cadillac chose Bottas and Perez because both have won races, worked with top teams and break little to nothing,” he told t-online. “This is important for a team that wants to gather insights and information quickly.

“The only question is whether both still have the speed. After all, the last years of the two were not exactly particularly strong, to put it kindly.

“I think it’s a bit surprising, because I would have preferred the combination of experience and youth.

“I am convinced that Mick would have given the team something with the racing experience he has from Formula 1 and also his last appearances in the World Endurance Championship.”

Mick Schumacher has yet to confirm his 2026 plans, whether that it IndyCar or a third season with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

