Ralf Schumacher believes Franco Colapinto will be joining the Red Bull fold and that Helmut Marko was not even the highest-ranking figure taking an interest.

However, despite his prediction, the six-time F1 race winner turned pundit Schumacher believes it remains to be seen which of the Red Bull teams Colapinto would be placed in.

Colapinto has turned heads in the F1 paddock after coming in at Williams mid-season and impressing after replacing Logan Sargeant, scoring five points so far.

But, with Williams having a line-up of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon in place for F1 2025 and beyond, Colapinto will need to look elsewhere if he is to feature on next year’s grid, with the likes of Alpine and Red Bull speculated as potential destinations.

Schumacher believes he knows where Colapinto will be heading.

“From my point of view, Colapinto is fixed,” Schumacher told Formel1.de with regards to a Red Bull deal for Colapinto.

And claiming that it will have been a “pretty big deal” with Colapinto bringing a healthy financial “package”, Schumacher does not believe that the buck stopped with driver programme boss Helmut Marko.

The Austrian also serves as a consultant and advisor for the Red Bull team and is employed by parent company Red Bull GmbH, making Oliver Mintzlaff, their CEO of Corporate Projects and New Investments, Marko’s boss, with both representing the interests of Mark Mateschitz’s shareholding.

The Yoovidhya family meanwhile holds 51 per cent of the ownership of Red Bull GmbH.

“There was probably a very strong interest from the highest level, even beyond Helmut Marko,” Schumacher suggested.

However, should confirmation come of a Colapinto to Red Bull deal, the burning question would be whether he joined junior team VCARB or went straight into the main Red Bull team, with media reports entertaining either possibility.

There is a seat still unconfirmed at VCARB for F1 2025, though the continued struggles of Sergio Perez alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull has plunged his position in their F1 2025 line-up into doubt.

Asked if Colapinto would be a Red Bull or VCARB driver, Schumacher replied: “I don’t think they’re quite sure about this internally.”

He added: “Sergio Perez is simply so far away at the moment that it would be nice if a young man got the chance.”

In the opinion of former Red Bull junior Karun Chandhok, who raced for HRT and Lotus in Formula 1, Colapinto would be making the wrong decision by jumping straight into the Red Bull car.

“He’s clearly very quick, clearly very talented,” Chandhok said of Colapinto on the Sky F1 podcast.

“I think we’ll all admit, including Williams, that it’s been a bit of a surprise, because his junior formula record didn’t suggest he’s going to be as good as he has been, and maybe he is well suited to an F1 car or the style of driving, but I think it’d be a mistake to put him in a Red Bull.

“I think it’s too early. I think if they were talking about putting him in an RB, I think that’ll be a good, sensible choice and a career progression for him.

“I think if they put him in a Red Bull alongside Max, it could destroy him. I think it’d be too soon.

“The best choice or the best option is if Checo improves and stays there, that they don’t have to do anything, and they can stay status quo. But if that improvement is not coming, maybe they’re going to put Liam Lawson in and they put Franco in there [at VCARB].

“Because honestly, if you look at the run he’s had, it’s like a guy who has done the perfect job interview, right? He’s come there, made an impact, bang, quick straight away. Results [in] Singapore, Baku, amazing.

“But then as you’ve got into it and the races are unfolding, in Mexico, he was some way off Alex in qualifying, and Brazil, he was some way off Alex in qualifying, two big shunts – it’s still not the complete package in terms of his experience, I think.

“I would think even for himself and his own management, I’d probably say, ‘let’s think of the long term here’.

“And if there’s an option of RB instead of going to Red Bull, I think that would be better for him, and it’s probably a better choice for Red Bull to be making as well.”

