On Sunday, July 14, former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher took to Instagram to share that he is in a relationship with another man. Now, he’s elaborating on why that felt like the right time to share the new.

Ralf Schumacher, former F1 race winner and current pundit, shared a photo of himself and his partner Etienne on Instagram to announce his coming out — because now felt like a “good opportunity” to tell the world.

Ralf Schumacher: “I wanted to get the news out myself”

Ralf Schumacher, speaking to German publication Sport1.de, explained that Sunday felt like a “good opportunity” to share his identity with the world after being in a relationship with his partner Etienne for almost two years.

“It wasn’t news to family and close friends; they’ve known about it for a long time,” Schumacher said.

“But a lot of people were involved by now. So I wanted to get the news out myself.

“My son David repeated his victory in the GT Masters on Sunday from the day before. It was the biggest success of his motorsport career so far.

“I thought this would be a good opportunity.”

So, Schumacher shared a photo of himself and his partner with the caption, “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.”

David Schumacher was among the many people to share an outpouring of support and well wishes in the comments of the post, writing, “I’m very happy that you’ve finally found someone with whom you can really tell that you feel comfortable and safe.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s a man or a woman. I’m 100% behind you, Dad, and wish you all the best! Congratulations!”

Further in the conversation, Schumacher admits that his coming out was not part of any grander strategy; instead, he’s simply made the first step and will see what happens next.

“I’m just letting things come to me,” he said.

“It’s not a big deal for me. I just did what I thought was right. But I’ve received a consistently positive response for something that’s normal for me.”

Next up on Schumacher’s agenda is the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he’ll be serving as a pundit. He expressed his hope that “my expertise will be the focus and not my outing.”



That being said, there will likely be some discussion of Schumacher’s coming out during the weekend. He is one of only a few LGBTQ+ Formula 1 drivers to openly discuss their identity in such a way, and the only race winner to have done so.

The hypermasculine world of motorsport has not always been kind to folks who deviate from a more stereotypical understanding of what a ‘typical’ driver should look like.

That Schumacher feels comfortable enough to share this aspect of himself publicly shows that the racing world is changing to become a more welcoming place.

