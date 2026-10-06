Ralf Schumacher believes Racing Bulls will drop Liam Lawson for Nikola Tsolov at the end of this season, despite acknowledging that the New Zealander is doing a “good job” this season.

Lawson has scored the bulk of Racing Bulls’ 90 points, 51 to his teammates’ 39, and yet F1’s rumour mill suggests he would be the driver in trouble should Racing Bulls opt to promote F2 driver Tsolov.

Liam Lawson faces Racing Bulls exit as Nikola Tsolov emerges as a contender

Lawson’s Formula 1 story has been a stop-start journey.

The New Zealander contested five races in 2023 when he filled in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo, and then six in 2024 as he auditioned for a full-time race seat.

That saw him skyrocket straight into Red Bull Racing for his first full season on the grid, only for that to implode after two race weekends.

Lawson was demoted to Racing Bulls for the remainder of that season, after which he was passed over for a second opportunity at Red Bull.

He remained at Racing Bulls for the F1 2026, racing alongside rookie driver Arvid Lindblad, while his former teammate Isack Hadjar joined Red Bull.

Lawson did have a brief foray with Red Bull when he replaced Hadjar after he fractured his hand, scoring in two of his three Red Bull outings.

But despite his success on the track this season, with 65 points in total to put him ninth in the Drivers’ Championship, F1’s rumour mill has suggested that Lawson could be the driver in trouble should Red Bull opt to promote Formula 2 driver Tsolov.

Schumacher does not believe Lawson has done enough to sway the decision in his favour.

“I don’t think he’ll stay,” the six-time Grand Prix winner told Sky Sports Deutschland.

“I believe Arvid Lindblad will stay, and that they’ll give Tsolov a chance.

“All this switching has also shown that Lawson certainly did a good job this year. But he simply couldn’t deliver that extra something that was expected of him.

“That’s why he’s no longer at Red Bull, but Hadjar is there.

“This is the junior team, and that’s what it’s there for.

“Lawson has been here for a long time. He’s returned to the team, and he deserves it. But if I want to focus on the next superstar, I have to make a change now.

“In the long term, you need someone.

“Max Verstappen is with us until 2030. Tsolov is a promising talent, and you have to give a young driver a chance. You can rely on Lindblad, he can now take on the more experienced role in the team for next year.

“Lindblad is generally already a bit stronger than Lawson. What distinguishes him, in my view, is that he goes onto a track and is immediately there.

“And this is [Lindblad’s] first year, it’s foreseeable that he will improve further. Remember Kimi Antonelli in his first six months, and that’s when things really took off.”

Schumacher’s comments, though, are contrary to what is coming out of Red Bull and Racing Bulls.

Although Tsolov had a fantastic first half of the F2 season, five rounds without a race win have seen him drop behind Rafael Câmara in the championship race.

In sharp contrast, Lawson has gone from strength to strength, even with his three race weekends at Red Bull.

“I think he’s done a very good job,” Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said.

“I think we all know how difficult it is to jump to a different team, to a different car, and I think that he has done that to the best of what could have been our expectations.

“So, I think he did a very good job, again very different pictures compared to the first two races of 2025 when he was in the team so we are thankful and happy with that.”

Mekies will make a decision on who will be in the Racing Bulls cars in the coming weeks.

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He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “First, Nikola is doing a very, very strong season.

“We are very, very happy with the progress he’s been making, both on track and from what we see he’s doing with us in Milton Keynes in the simulator.

“We think we have time to make that decision on what’s going to happen for him next year.

“In all cases, a bit like when we discussed for Isack, we have a long-term view on Nikola.

“What matters to us is that we make sure that we put him in the right environment so that all his potential is coming out.

“His potential seems very high, and we will make the decision in a few months on what his programme is for next year.

“For now, we let him concentrate on a rather busy weekend here with three races in Baku.”

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