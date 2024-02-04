Six-time F1 grand prix winner Ralf Schumacher explained why his nephew Mick Schumacher would be a “good choice” to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Mercedes has been left with a major piece of business to attend to in the Formula 1 driver market, following the bombshell announcement that seven-time World Champion Hamilton is heading to Ferrari from 2025.

Sourcing Hamilton’s replacement is not a decision which team boss Toto Wolff will rush though, as when speaking to the media, including PlanetF1.com, he confirmed that he was open to any solution, from an experienced F1 racer to a rookie.

Mick Schumacher “good choice” and impresses Toto Wolff

If Mercedes were to look towards a younger driver who can be built up to the task alongside George Russell, then Ralf Schumacher, unsurprisingly, suggested his nephew Mick should be high on the list, the former Haas driver having served as Mercedes’ F1 reserve in 2023 after losing his seat at Haas.

Mick did earn praise from Wolff, Hamilton and Russell regarding his behind-the-scenes influence on the Mercedes W14, Ralf arguing Mick “deserves” the chance to now jump into the race seat to be vacated by Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz, who ended up as collateral damage with Hamilton snatching his Ferrari seat, has been talked about as a driver who could very easily pop up on Mercedes’ radar, though Ralf believes he is Audi-bound.

Speaking to Sky Germany about the task facing Wolff to find Hamilton’s replacement, Ralf said: “There won’t be that many candidates. It’s a question of what Toto Wolff wants to do.

“George Russell, if he doesn’t make mistakes, is certainly capable of following in Lewis’ footsteps and leading the team. Now the question is: do you go for experience or bring in new, young people?

“Mick would certainly be one of the best options in the young sector, but of course there is also a Carlos Sainz on the market, even if I think he is more likely to end up at Audi.

“I think Mick’s chances are good and I think he deserves the chance. Next to Russell, he would be a man to build up for the future. I’m pretty confident about that, now only Toto Wolff has to be of the same opinion. But so far I’ve only heard positive things from him about Mick.”

Mick will step outside of the Formula 1 realm for 2024, having signed with Alpine for their Hypercar programme as he prepares to debut in the World Endurance Championship.

