Ralf Schumacher has told his nephew Mick that it is time to “concentrate” on securing his place with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship having missed out on the Audi F1 seat.

Although Schumacher had been in the running to return to the F1 grid next season, billed as a “strong candidate” by Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto, when it came down to making a decision the team went with Gabriel Bortoleto.

Is Mick Schumacher’s F1 dream over?

And with that went Schumacher’s last opportunity for a comeback.

The former Haas had been linked to several teams during the course of the year, including Mercedes and Alpine, but like Audi, they too opted for rookie drivers in Kimi Antonelli and Jack Doohan.

Helmut Marko believes this is the end of Schumacher’s F1 journey.

Speaking ahead of the Audi announcement, the Red Bull motorsport advisor told RTL: “I think if Schumacher doesn’t secure this seat, then his F1 story is over.

“He should then focus on endurance racing, where he has been very successful, and continue down that path. If Schumacher stays in motorsport, he will have to find something that he enjoys, but also where he has a chance to win.”

How the F1 grid is shaping up

That something, says his uncle Ralf, now has to be Schumacher’s focus.

Although the former F1 driver is not ready to declare that the Formula 1 dream is 100 per cent over, drawing inspiration from Franco Colapinto’s F1 journey, he says his nephew needs to secure his seat in the WEC.

“It will now be extremely difficult to return to Formula 1, although he would have deserved it based on his skills and performance,” Ralf told F1-Insider.com.

“But it is not impossible, I have already experienced too much for that.

“Who would have thought just a few weeks ago that a young driver like Franco Colapinto would suddenly arouse the desire of top teams?

“Mick should now concentrate on other series such as the World Endurance Championship.”

The 25-year-old joined Alpine’s World Endurance Championship programme this season, dovetailing that with his Mercedes reserve driver commitments, and helped Alpine clinch a maiden podium at the 6 Hours of Fuji.

Alpine are keen on re-signing the German driver.

Philippe Sinault, team principal of Signatech Alpine told Motorsport.com last month: “I hope [he stays]. We push and we say to him immediately that for us it’s a really really key point that he must stay with us.

“I think we did a good job together. I’m so happy about his level of performance, his pace, his commitment, I think he is quite happy about the job also.

“If he is not in F1, we are closer to continue to work together.”

