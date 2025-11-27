Appointing Adrian Newey as Aston Martin’s new team principal for 2026, questions are already being asked whether he’s a stop-gap ahead of Christian Horner’s return to the Formula 1 paddock.

But if you ask Ralf Schumacher, there’s a better option than Horner: Andreas Seidl.

Could Andreas Seidl curtail Christian Horner’s F1 return?

Aston Martin announced on Wednesday that the team will have a new leadership structure next season with design guru Newey named team principal, while current incumbent Andy Cowell will step into the new role of chief strategy officer.

It means Newey will combine the job with the managing technical partner role he has held since joining the team in March.

Aston Martin said in its announcement that Newey and Cowell had “agreed to divide their responsibilities in order to focus on their individual strengths and expertise, ensuring organisational efficiency”.

But taking on two high-profiles roles within the team, questions are already being asked about whether Newey is a stop-gap with his former Red Bull team principal Horner set to replace him mid-season when he’s clear of his gardening leave.

As part of his Red Bull exit, it is understood Horner negotiated an early release in exchange for a payout of around $100 million that would allow him to return to the paddock after the first half of F1 2026.

Schumacher, however, believes there’s a better option for Aston Martin than the Briton.

Speaking to Sky Deutschland, he confirmed that “of course” there are rumours that Horner could take up the role as he is “being mentioned everywhere at the moment”.

But, he continued: “I can’t really imagine that happening.”

Instead the German would like to see former McLaren team principal Seidl make a comeback.

“In my opinion, he would be the better choice,” said Schumacher.

He added: “It would be nice to finally have a German team boss again for Formula 1 Germany. That would be great.”

Returning to Formula 1 in 2019 with McLaren after an earlier stint with BMW, Seidl left to join Sauber in 2023 and was named CEO of Audi’s Formula One operations ahead of the 2026 takeover. Four months later, though, he was replaced by former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.

Seidl has yet to land a new role in the sport.

It’s not the first time Schumacher has put forward his compatriot for a team boss job, doing so when questions were being asked about Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur.

Speaking on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast in June as rumours did the rounds that Vasseur’s role as team boss was under threat, the former F1 driver said: “If I had to choose today, I would try to hire Andreas Seidl.

“He had a long history of success in Endurance with Porsche, before returning to Formula 1 with McLaren and later taking on the role of CEO at Sauber, succeeding Mattia Binotto.

“But he won’t be able to do everything alone, he’d need a structure working for him.”

