Lewis Hamilton will bring “expertise and insights” to Ferrari but Ralf Schumacher doesn’t think he’ll “contribute too much” as the team is already heading in the right direction.

Hamilton will join Ferrari next season after shocking the paddock, including his Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, when he announced he’d be leaving the Silver Arrows after his 12th season to join the Scuderia.

‘Lewis Hamilton won’t be able to contribute too much’

It’s the stuff of legends with the most successful driver ever in the sport with his 103 Grand Prix wins and seven World titles teaming up with the most successful team. Ferrari have won 16 Constructors’ titles and 15 Drivers’ crowns.

It has, however, been a long dry spell for the Italian stable.

Ferrari last won the Drivers’ title back in 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen before adding their 16th and last Constructors’ trophy a year later. There have been plenty of runner-up results in both standings, but that final step has proved elusive.

Ferrari are nonetheless hoping Hamilton’s arrival next season could be the final piece in the puzzle.

Schumacher has doubts about that.

“He will certainly bring his expertise and insights, but I think Ferrari is already well on its way. Hamilton won’t be able to contribute too much,” he told formel1.de.

That, though, doesn’t mean Ferrari are wasting money signing the seven-time World Champion.

“I’m sure Vasseur wouldn’t pay that much money for nothing. He will offer and give Hamilton everything to ensure he can perform,” he said.

But like the rest of us, Schumacher is “curious to see who will lead the way” in the Hamilton versus Charles Leclerc tussle. After all, the Briton is no Max Verstappen.

“Hamilton is of course a seven-time World Champion and a fantastic driver. But I don’t think he has the qualities that Verstappen has. I don’t think he is as consistent as Verstappen. And he cannot get that extra tenth out at any cost.”

Schumacher’s not the only former F1 personality speaking about Hamilton’s upcoming move with former team boss Flavio Briatore warning Ferrari the Briton isn’t always motivated.

“He is one of those drivers who doesn’t put much effort into it if the car isn’t good,” the Italian told RAI.

Schumacher agrees with that sentiment, saying: “Hamilton has to feel like he can win to be able to drive fast.”

And that raises the question of what about 2026 when the new technical regulations come into effect?

“So the question is,” the German continued, “will he keep up with the times when the new rules come in? Because with new rules, the driving style also changes, and he may have difficulty with that.”

