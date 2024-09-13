Ralf Schumacher scoffs at Red Bull ‘nonsense’ in ‘work without Adrian Newey’ claim

Claiming Adrian Newey “just wants to do motorsport”, Ralf Schumacher isn’t surprised he’s left Red Bull after the team’s early-season drama.

Adding fuel to the fire, he reckons team boss Christian Horner’s claim that Red Bull are on a good path with the all-new 2026 regulations is also “nonsense”.

Ralf Schumacher lands Red Bull dig after Adrian Newey exit

Months after revealing design legend Newey will leave Red Bull next year, Aston Martin confirmed their biggest coup yet as they announced the 25-time championship-winner in the newly-created role of Managing Technical Partner, overseeing their 2026 car development. He’ll join the team in March 2025.

It’s a signing that Schumacher believes has given the Silverstone-based team a march on their rivals.

In fact, such is his opinion of the 65-year-old design legend, Aston Martin could even make major strides forward next season after his influence is felt on the AMR25.

“I am very, very sure, although he does not start officially until next year, that Aston Martin will make a miraculous leap – as early as next year, if not even now towards the end of the year,” he told Sky Deutschland.

“He is also known for guaranteeing and bringing success. And that must of course be his goal. He has everything he needs [at Aston Martin].”

Aston Martin’s gain is Red Bull’s loss.

Stopping short of citing the early-season Horner saga in which the team boss was investigated over his alleged behaviour before the charge was dismissed, Schumacher said Newey needs to “feel comfortable” and have “absolute trust” and he hasn’t had that recently.

“He just wants to do motorsport,” the German continued.

“He wants to have enthusiastic people around him who have no sensitivities, and only one goal: to build fast cars and win races.”

Amidst the Horner investigation came rumours of in-fighting at Red Bull between Horner and motorsport advisor Helmut Marko while on the sidelines Jos Verstappen publicly called for the team principal to step down before the team “imploded”.

This led to months of rumours that Verstappen could persuade his son, Red Bull’s triple World Champion, Max Verstappen to leave the team for Mercedes.

But while that’s been quashed, at least for 2025 with Mercedes confirming Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement, talk of Verstappen leaving Red Bull has by no means been silenced.

There’s just a different player now, Aston Martin.

“Max Verstappen and especially his father and his management want to win, they want to fight for the World Championship title,” Schumacher told the Formel1.de YouTube channel. “Adrian Newey is a well-known figure for them, and so is Honda.”

Newey’s move to Aston Martin and the potential for future success could trigger that claims Schumacher, especially if Red Bull’s form continues to dip without the designer’s influence.

Saying he fears the 2026 Red Bull car “might not be as good after all” without Newey’s input, he called Horner’s claims that Red Bull are on a great path “nonsense.

“He’s also of the opinion that it could work without Adrian Newey. Accordingly, you might have to be a little cautious with this analysis.”

And Schumacher had a grim prediction for Horner, who he believes will not come through this Red Bull performance dip still in the team principal job.

“The performance is no longer there. That’s something he has to accept,” said Schumacher in reference to Horner.

“I’m not sure whether he can survive it. I suspect no.”

