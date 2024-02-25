Six-time race winner Ralf Schumacher “has heard that Sebastian Vettel wants to drive again”, claiming he could make up for George Russell’s lack of “charisma” to spearhead the Mercedes team.

Mercedes has a major vacancy to fill looking ahead to 2025, with their seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton having confirmed that he will make the move to Ferrari at that point.

Naturally, a host of drivers are being linked with the soon-to-be-vacant Mercedes seat, such as Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon and Mercedes’ star junior prospect Andrea Kimi Antonelli. But, another name bubbling away in these conversations is Vettel.

Could Sebastian Vettel make shock F1 comeback with Mercedes?

Four-time World Champion Vettel retired from Formula 1 following the 2022 campaign, though when it comes to the idea of one day returning to the grid, he has left that door open.

Younger than F1 veterans Alonso and Hamilton at 36, age would not make a Vettel comeback impossible, but does he have the motivation? According to his compatriot Schumacher, the answer is yes.

“I’ve heard that Sebastian Vettel wants to drive again,” Schumacher told Sky Germany.

“Of course, you have to close a gap now. You saw what happened on the stock market after Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari, that triggered something.”

And Schumacher believes that Vettel could be exactly what Mercedes need to fill the Hamilton-shaped void, as he doubts Russell is up to that challenge.

Hamilton is arguably the most marketable driver on the F1 grid and statistically the most successful of all-time, and Schumacher does not believe Russell has the “charisma” to step up and be that marketing juggernaut of the Mercedes team.

But, he proposes that 53-time grands prix winner Vettel would be up to the task, an iconic German racing figure and team joining forces.

“Whether George Russell has the charisma to replace Lewis Hamilton worldwide in terms of marketing or a Sebastian Vettel as a German driver at Mercedes, is probably a bit too big for him,” Schumacher suggested.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently commented on the Vettel speculation, revealing that while they are in “regular” contact, the topic of returning to Formula 1 as a Mercedes driver does not come up.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com in the aftermath of Hamilton’s shock Ferrari move being announced, Wolff said of Vettel: “I think he made the decision to not race anymore. We are talking on a regular basis.

“We’ve also talked yesterday, but it wasn’t about driving for us in the future.”

Vettel had a two-season stint with Aston Martin before calling time on his career after the 2022 season.

