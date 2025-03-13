Ralf Schumacher appreciated supportive comments recently made by four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel.

However, one section where Vettel stated that “motorsport is still the world where old white men celebrate a petrol party”, prompted Schumacher to respond over what he deemed “very narrow-minded” wording.

Ralf Schumacher takes issue with Sebastian Vettel comment

Last year, six-time F1 race winner turned pundit Ralf Schumacher announced on Instagram that he is currently in a relationship with another man, making him only the third Formula 1 driver to be publicly open as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, following Lella Lombardi and Mike Beuttler.

And while speaking with Swiss newspaper Tagesanzeiger, Vettel – who retired from Formula 1 at the end of 2022 – had some positive words for Schumacher.

“Role models who have the courage to come out are so important,” said Vettel. “I don’t know if I could talk openly about it myself. That’s why we should appreciate if someone does.”

And asked how Schumacher coming out was received in the world of motorsport, Vettel added: “Actually good. But of course, motorsport is still the world where old white men celebrate a petrol party. Some things are taboo for many.

“Lewis [Hamilton] has already torn down many walls as the first black Formula 1 driver. He brought the topic of racism to the table and also other things that were suddenly being talked about.

“I came to Formula 1 at the same time as him, I remember there were a lot of bad remarks about him. Because of his skin colour, that he has no business here.

“In the meantime, he has shown that they were completely wrong, not only through his performance. People like him are needed. We used to be told that you don’t talk about certain topics, about money, love, sex, religion. Today we are much further along, and that is good.

“In sport, people fight very hard and do everything they can to win. But it should be fair. And that’s what it’s all about for me: about fairness, about treating all people fairly, no matter who they love and who they are.”

These were all comments largely greatly appreciated by Schumacher, but in a social media response, he also drew attention to the section which he deemed “completely wrong”.

“Thank you for the appreciation,” Schumacher began on Instagram.

“However, I find the remark about old white men is completely wrong because it is not true.

“I find this wording very narrow-minded.

“For me the outing was no problem and I was supported by the entire F1.”

Vettel, in the latter stages of his F1 career, joined Hamilton in using his platform to speak out about issues he saw important, Vettel often focusing on environmental talks and projects.

