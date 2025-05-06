Ralf Schumacher believes Lando Norris has lost his edge as he is worrying “too much” about losing points and the World title.

Although the McLaren drivers began the F1 2025 season on equal footing, McLaren declaring they’d be given the same opportunities, all the talk pre-season was about Norris.

Can Lando Norris take the fight to Oscar Piastri?

As the driver who took the fight to Max Verstappen last season, the Briton was widely tipped to be the favourite to do so again.

Instead, it’s Oscar Piastri who has emerged as the more prolific of the team-mates as he raced to four wins in six Grands Prix.

P1 last time out in Miami, he became the first McLaren driver since Mika Hakkinen to win three consecutive races.

F1 2025: McLaren head-to-head stats

Although Piastri qualified behind Norris at the Miami Autodrome where he was fourth on the grid to his team-mate’s P2, Norris fell behind him as he went off at Turn 2 in his battle with Verstappen for the lead.

As the McLaren drivers chased down the Red Bull driver, Piastri made a smooth pass to take P1, whereas it took Norris several laps and attempts before he got through.

Piastri’s victory put him 16 points clear of Norris in the Drivers’ Championship, with Verstappen a further 16 points off the pace.

Former F1 driver Schumacher is worried Norris is damaging his reputation as he has lost his edge.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with Norris,” he told Sky Deutschland.

“He was always very determined in karting and in the series before that, but he lost that a bit.

“Maybe because he is too cautious and has too much worry about losing points and the connection. He urgently needs to work on that.

“He’s also quickly losing his reputation, people just stick in.”

Although it’s only six races into the F1 2025 season, McLaren are on track to win both championship titles.

Not only does the Woking team have the 1-2 in the Drivers’ standings, they’re already 105 points ahead of Mercedes on the teams’ log, and a further 36 up on Red Bull.

Schumacher does not foresee Verstappen and Red Bull being able to fight back.

“I can’t imagine it,” he declared. “The gap to the front is so big that you can do magic, but I don’t have the imagination for that.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed for them, but I can’t imagine it.”

