Red Bull will not resolve their RB20’s balance issues before the end of the season, claims Ralf Schumacher who warns “more heads will roll” as a result.

The dominant force in the opening rounds of the season as Red Bull looked to build on last year’s 21 wins in 22 races, the team has not won any of the last six races and face the very real prospect of losing the lead in the Constructors’ Championship.

Ralf Schumacher says ‘uncertainty’ could cost Red Bull

Red Bull’s advantage was slashed to just eight points in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix where McLaren’s double podium meant they outscored the reigning World Championships by 34 points to 12.

It was Red Bull’s worst two-car haul of the season with Max Verstappen taking the chequered flag in sixth place, 38 seconds down on the winning Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, while Sergio Perez was eighth.

Both drivers complained about the RB20’s balance, Verstappen even going as far as to call the car “undriveable”.

He added to the media, including PlanetF1.com, at Monza: “It’s a massive balance problem that we have. And of course, not only over one lap, but also in the race.

“It doesn’t matter how many weeks, we have to just keep pushing and work that out. There’s no excuse.”

But having said just 24 hours earlier that Red Bull “don’t really know what to do” to resolve the issue, Schumacher doesn’t believe they’ll have a fix in place before the season is over.

And that, he reckons, could have other consequences with personnel leaving the team amidst the uncertainty and dissatisfaction.

“For me, the issue is over for the time being,” Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

“The uncertainty is there, more heads will roll out of this uncertainty and many will be dissatisfied.

“Now they have to build up the new people who are there. They are also under pressure from all sides.

“These are all factors – Formula 1 is too fast.”

Nico Rosberg called it a “tough” situation for Red Bull as they “don’t understand it. That’s the big problem.

“If you at least understood it, it would be different. They’re going further and further backwards and other teams like McLaren are doing a phenomenal job.

“It’s true – you would never have thought it after the first races – that Red Bull can still lose both world championships. It’s really frightening for them internally.”

Earlier this season Red Bull began the long goodbye to design legend Adrian Newey, who will officially leave the team in the first quarter of 2025, while Jonathan Wheatley will leave for Sauber at the end of the season.

