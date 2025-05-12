Rare Ferrari breakthrough for Lewis Hamilton after SF-25 reveal

The Miami Grand Prix was a challenging one for the Ferrari Formula 1 team, but not all was lost.

In fact, Lewis Hamilton said both he and Ferrari know where the performance deficit is coming from and the update needed to solve it.

Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button pinpoint area of improvement for Ferrari

But the Miami Grand Prix was also something of a mess strategy-wise for Scuderia Ferrari, which found both of its drivers holding each other up in pursuit of a sixth-place finish.

Hamilton found the situation particularly frustrating; on a set of fresh medium tyres, he found himself bogged down behind his teammate Charles Leclerc on a different strategy, having to ask the team to swap them and having to wait for an answer.

While Hamilton would go on to claim he wasn’t frustrated, Button fully understood why he would be.

“I get it, because they’re on a different strategy, and the problem is, Lewis spent one lap behind his teammate,” the 2009 World Champion explained.

“Even just one lap, it damages his tyres. It puts the temperature up on that medium tyre, and you’ve lost the best of it, and you don’t get it back.

“So yes, I can see the frustration, and this should have been a plan before the race that you decide if the guy behind is on softer tyres, you let them past.”

In fact, Button even added, “He shouldn’t have even had to ask” Ferrari to make the swap.

More on Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari:

👉 Four big reasons why Lewis Hamilton ditched Mercedes for Ferrari

👉 Revealed: The remarkable 36-hour timeline behind Lewis Hamilton’s shock Ferrari move

Speaking to Sky Sports after Miami, Hamilton also added his own thoughts.

“Firstly, I really enjoyed the race,” he said.

“I knew it was gonna be difficult today, starting from 12th. We’re not where we want to be. We’re lacking, clearly, a lot of pace.

“We’ve lost some performance over the past races, and we know where it is, and we’re just waiting for a fix to regain some of it.

“For us to be at the back of the top 10 is definitely not easy for the whole team.”

That being said, there were positive takeaways from the race, particularly when it came to finding a comfortable operating window.

He explained, “Once I got past the Haas, I was feeling really optimistic. The car was coming back alive, and I was really thinking of the potential to catch the guys.

“I was hoping we’d have a safety car, but that never became.

“But then obviously I lost a lot of time behind Charles and in that moment, for sure, I was like, come on, like, let’s make a decision really quick. Let’s not waste time.”

It was that moment that Button referenced, where Hamilton had to ask his team to give him a chance to pass his teammate and see what he could do — only for Ferrari to make the decision too late.

Hamilton continued, “I feel people didn’t like certain comments, but, I mean, it was just, you got to understand, especially, people say way worse things than I say, you know, so it was more sarcastic than anything.

“I’m not frustrated now. I just will work internally.”

Read next: Lewis Hamilton called sudden meeting with Fred Vasseur ahead of Miami GP – report