Max Verstappen has praised the FIA for relaxing rules regarding swearing, describing it as a “positive start” having initially been “too aggressive.”

The Dutchman is not often one to praise anyone associated with the FIA but now the governing body has changed the way they plan to punish swearing, Verstappen called it a good first step.

Max Verstappen reacts to FIA swearing ban change

Verstappen was thought to be one of the drivers in the crosshairs when the FIA announced a total ban on swearing and the Dutchman fell foul last season, required to do community service at the end-of-season awards gala in Rwanda.

But this week the FIA announced a softening of the measures, deciding to categorise swearing in ‘controlled’ and ‘non-controlled’ environments as different and therefore having different punishments.

While other drivers like George Russell declined to praise the FIA, saying it was “ludicrous” the rule existed in the first place, Verstappen at least said it was a “positive start.”

“I’m pleased that they realised that what they had before was probably too aggressive,” he told media in Imola. “What was in there before was too aggressive. This is a start.”

Meanwhile, another World Champion on the grid Lewis Hamilton described the FIA as “a bit of a mess.”

“I didn’t know where it was stemming from but nothing I say is going to make a difference,” he said when asked about the rule change. “It seems a bit of a mess there at the moment, there’s lots of changes that are needed for sure.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who first pushed for the searing ban, said: “As a former rally driver, I know firsthand the range of emotions that are faced during competition. I have led an extensive and collaborative review with contributions from across the seven FIA World Championships, FIA Member Clubs and other motorsports organisations.

“The improvements the FIA has announced today to Appendix B will ensure we continue to promote the best of sportsmanship in motorsport, while also giving Stewards effective guidelines to act against individuals who may bring the sport into disrepute.

“The FIA will always be committed to ensuring motorsport is accessible for all our sporting family.”

The FIA has also clarified that ‘controlled’ environments will constitute “media conferences, interviews and podiums, and in the ceremonial start and service park.”

Non-controlled meanwhile is “radio transmissions between car and team, recordings made while on circuit. It may also cover recordings made outside of controlled environments, particularly where the person recorded may not be aware they are being recorded.”

