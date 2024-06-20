RB and Alpine were subject to customary additional inspections from the FIA regarding on-car software and both received the green light.

The FIA will periodically select a car at random for more detailed inspections beyond the standard ones of a race weekend, with two cars selected following the Canadian Grand Prix, those being the RB of Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon’s Alpine.

RB and Alpine pass extra FIA checks

The FIA explained that the “on-car software” was the subject of their latest checks and confirmed that both the RB VCARB01 and Alpine A524 passed with flying colours.

“After the race car numbers 31 and 22 were chosen for more extensive inspections,” the report from the stewards began.

“Subject to these inspections was the on-car software. In detail, the following checks were performed:

“Car connection available to FIA via jump battery as per TR Article 8.5.1.

“Software program files uploaded from ECU matched those submitted for homologation.

“All files submitted by each team relating to the electronics section of TD 010F checked against on car versions:

“CAN configurations.

“FIA DTV, including whitelist parameters and FIA fixed parameters.

“Driver defaults (random selection checked from each car).

“Race data supplied by team cross checked against FIA offloaded data.

“All checks were found to be in conformance with the 2024 Formula One Technical Regulations.”

Both Alpine and RB enjoyed points-scoring outings at the Canadian Grand Prix, with Alpine recording their first double points finish of the F1 2024 campaign as Pierre Gasly crossed the line P9 and Ocon P10.

The order of the Alpine cars frustrated Ocon, who suggested he had been the “team player” by accepting a request to let Gasly through to try an attack on RB’s Daniel Ricciardo, but the team did not do their part.

Alpine later went on to explain that Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg, running close in P11, denied them a safe opening to undo the earlier position switcheroo.

Ricciardo’s P8 finish meanwhile represented his first top 10 grand prix result of the season.

