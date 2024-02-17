RB ‘already feeling a big step’ with increased Red Bull collaboration in 2024

Yuki Tsunoda said he feels RB has already taken a “big step” after testing the VCARB 01 for the first time.

The VCARB 01 is the first car produced since the team’s second rebrand and has a lot of expectations on it given the relatively poor end to the AlphaTauri era.

But first things first, the car needed to be tested and after an initial shakedown at Misano, Tsunoda felt the team had made a positive step.

Yuki Tsunoda encouraged by rarely RB performance

Tsunoda is heading into his fourth season of Formula 1 and for the third time in three years, has a different team-mate lining up next to him at the start of the season.

But while Daniel Ricciardo is likely to take most of the headlines, Tsunoda has proven himself a capable pair of hands and is optimistic over what to expect from the team this year.

“Feeling great on the track [during the] first run with VCARB 01,” he said. “[It] went over smoothly. Already felt a couple of steps improvement compared to last year and a really big step I felt compared to the same time as last year.

“So it was good and super enjoyed with also new car with the new livery new team.”:

As for what part he felt had improved, Tsunoda highlighted the handling in particular had become easier.

“Overall it was a positive day. I will say overall, [it is a] easier handling car. Just didn’t feel any outstanding issue, any outstanding strong characteristic movements. So far, pretty positive.”

As to what race he was looking forward to, Suzuka was an obvious choice.

“Every year I am always looking forward to my home grand prix,” the Japanese driver said.

“Other than that, I really like Texas, the city itself. I think those two are my main two tracks I’m looking forward to and hopefully one of the tracks at Imola or Monza for our home grand prix. It’ll be great if we can score, good points or even a podium.”

