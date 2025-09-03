From a new signing at Cadillac to a major sale at McLaren, these are the biggest F1 news scoops heading into the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Also featuring a farewell to an F1 team’s beloved hospitality unit as a new era approaches.

F1 news: McLaren sale results in major valuation

The sale of a minority stake in McLaren Racing has seen the value of the team reach unprecedented levels.

MSP Capital Partners sold its stake in the organisation in a deal that was reported to value the squad at £3billion ($4.01bn). However, PlanetF1.com can confirm the transaction values the team at in excess of £3.74billion ($5bn).

F1 news: Say goodbye to Sauber’s hospitality unit!

After two decades of continuous use, Sauber will say goodbye to its home away from home at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, coinciding with the same week that Audi has revealed a new design language that is set to permeate across the manufacturer’s motorsport efforts, including F1.

Sauber’s hospitality unit will be packed away by the Swiss team for the final time at the conclusion of this weekend at Monza, with the paddock’s oldest unit to be sold off as Audi introduces a brand-new hospitality home next season.

F1 news: Colton Herta takes another step toward F1

IndyCar star Colton Herta has been announced as Cadillac F1’s test driver for the 2026 season, with the American due to be reserve for Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

The move comes in the weeks after the team confirmed its inaugural driver line-up for when it enters the grid next season, with the nine-time IndyCar race winner set to be a part of the team’s setup – alongside confirmation from IndyCar itself that he will be leaving the series.

F1 news: Ferrari set to honor Niki Lauda at Monza

When Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc head into action at the Italian Grand Prix, they will do so driving Ferrari SF-25s sporting a very special livery.

The design in question will be a poignant nod to the late great Niki Lauda, as Ferrari celebrates the 50th anniversary of the legendary Austrian’s first World Championship win, achieved with the iconic Scuderia Ferrari in 1975.

