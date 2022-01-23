Despite the intention of Formula 1 to ban flypasts involving military aircraft, the Red Arrows will be at Silverstone.

As Formula 1 continues to work towards a greener future, it has been reported the sport will, as of the 2022 campaign, stop displays involving military aircraft as part of a race weekend.

On top of the concerns over unnecessary carbon dioxide emissions, Formula 1 reportedly also fears such displays can be interpreted as a show of military strength on a global stage.

Already Monza is fighting to ensure their traditional flypast can take place at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but it has been confirmed the Red Arrows air display team are not considered to be military aviation by Formula 1 and so they will be present at Silverstone for the 2022 British GP.

A statement from Silverstone read: “The Red Arrows have played a significant part in entertaining motorsport fans since they first performed at the British Grand Prix in 1966 and I am pleased to say Formula 1 has confirmed this much-loved tradition can continue at Silverstone in 2022.

“The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, are not classed as military aviation and, as such, do not fall into the category of those displays that will no longer be permitted at Formula 1 events. We look forward to welcoming them back to Silverstone on July 3.”

The British Grand Prix is set to be Round 10 of a 23-race calendar for 2022.

Several races have regularly featured flypasts by fighter jets and commercial airliners.

Races in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain are sponsored by airlines Etihad and Gulf Air respectively, with both using their Boeing 787 Dreamliners to highlight low-emission technology and sustainable fuel.

The Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring has also featured historic plans owned by the energy drink company’s billionaire owner, Dietrich Mateschitz.

Formula 1 aims to achieve a net zero-carbon footprint by 2030, with 100% sustainable fuels from 2026 when new engines are introduced.

PlanetF1 Verdict