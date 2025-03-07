Ferrari and McLaren can reportedly expect a visit from the FIA after Red Bull lodged an ‘official and accusatory file’ against them.

This is the claim made by Italian publication FUnoAnalisiTechnica, and relates to the flexi-wings saga which has returned to the fore in Formula 1 in recent times.

Red Bull action sets up FIA Ferrari and McLaren visits – report

McLaren and Mercedes found themselves facing scrutiny from rivals Red Bull and Ferrari on the topic last season, McLaren “proactively” altering their rear-wing design after their ‘mini-DRS’ innovation caused a rumble, the upper and lower elements seen parting down the straight in Baku on Oscar Piastri’s winning MCL38.

The FIA would take steps to monitor wing flexing last season, introducing cameras to monitor this, but found no examples of the regulations being breached.

However, the governing body has taken action ahead of the F1 2025 campaign getting underway, as more stringent testing on rear wing deflection will be in operation from the start, with the cameras returning to monitor the rear wings this time rather than front, while as of Round 9 in Barcelona, similar deflection tests will come into force on the front wings.

But, according to the report, this did not stop Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache – still concerned by the flexi-wing situation – from expressing said concerns to the FIA stewards during Bahrain testing.

Said to still be unsatisfied after that point, the publication is reporting that Red Bull has now ‘prepared an official and accusatory file’ and the FIA will visit the Ferrari and McLaren bases at Maranello and Woking respectively for checks.

PlanetF1.com understands that Red Bull is keeping a close watch on perceived indiscretions from its rivals.

PlanetF1.com has approached the FIA for comment, but is yet to receive a reply.

As for Red Bull’s new creation – the RB21 – Wache recently sat down with PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher to discuss their efforts to widen the working window for their F1 2025 challenger, after balance issues derailed the RB20, the team at one stage going 10 races without a win.

Max Verstappen was able to hold firm and seal a fourth straight World Championship, but Red Bull dropped to P3 – behind McLaren and Ferrari – in the Constructors’.

“We reevaluated all the concepts of the car,” Wache revealed to PlanetF1.com.

“We modified most of the stuff that is maybe not as visible as the older car – the concepts overall stay the same – but plenty of stuff has changed underneath and inside the car that, in terms of cooling, suspension, aero package, everything has changed to achieve the characteristics we like.

“The overall shape of the car and bodywork, which is mainly what you will see, are similar, but not because the concept… I would say we re-evaluated, and we think it was the best compromise for what we were looking for.”

He added: “It’s clear that we had a very, very peaky car, with high potential that was difficult to extract – if we wanted to extract this, it was creating some difficulty for the driver to use it, and, especially, at slow corners, giving some instability for the driver to use it.

“What we did this year, is to maybe reduce the complete potential of the car, the peakiness, but giving a more easy way to use by the driver – that’s what our main purpose was, especially on the entry of the corner.

“It’s not as simple as that, because it’s a characteristic that the peak of downforce is not only on one dimension. It’s a multi-dimensional system that is not only downforce – it is also suspension-wise and what the kinematic is doing, but is an overall car characteristic of how the driver feels.

“But, fundamentally, it’s exactly that – reduce the overall potential in grip and capacity of the car to make it more flat.

“That’s what we are seeing at the moment.

“Last year, we had a quite difficult car and, to rebalance it, it would put you in a corner in terms of what you could do [setup-wise].

“Now it is giving us a wider range of setups that we have to explore. And it will take time to see what the best compromise is, and the compromise could be quite different from track to track, because it gives us a lot more freedom.”

Wache confirmed that the RB21 is “roughly” three to four tenths per lap quicker than the RB20 which signed-off in Abu Dhabi.

