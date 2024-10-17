Red Bull has clarified that the ability to adjust the front bib clearance of the RB20 has been addressed in correspondence with the FIA.

Coming into the United States Grand Prix, a new technical issue reared its head as the FIA moved to address the possibility of adjustable front bib clearance, with the governing body clarifying that procedural changes would be made to ensure this clearance could not be modified.

Red Bull responds to finger-pointing

Ahead of the United States Grand Prix, Autosport reported the possibility that an unnamed team could be exploiting a ride height adjustment system on their cars, whilst under parc fermé conditions, such as between qualifying and a Grand Prix.

The area concerned refers to the ‘bib’ or ‘T-tray’, around the area of the front of the floor.

In the paddock at the Circuit of the Americas, the rumour mill had suggested several teams that could have triggered the FIA response, with Dutch media, in particular, pointing the finger at Red Bull Racing over the possibility of an adjustable bib on the RB20.

In a statement to PlanetF1.com, a senior team representative confirmed the existence of such a system, and said it has been addressed at length in conversation with the FIA.

“Yes it exists although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run,” the representative said.

“In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward.”

A statement from the FIA to PlanetF1.com regarding the matter said: “Any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations.

“While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport.

“As part of this, we have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified. In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance.”

Parc fermé regulations prevent teams from making changes to car setups after the beginning of qualifying, with only minor tweaks – such as front wing levels – permitted, while components changes are only permitted on a like-for-like basis if damaged parts need changing before a race.

According to the initial report, the possibility of such a device existing was spotted in open-source documents which all teams are required to furnish to the FIA regarding their car’s designs.

There is no evidence that the device has been used under parc fermé conditions.

PlanetF1.com has approached the FIA for comment.

