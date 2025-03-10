Racing Bulls technical director Jody Egginton has announced that he is to take up a new role as engineering director at Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

Egginton said: “Being part of this team for over 10 years has been a fantastic experience for me, providing some very memorable moments.

“But after almost 20 years of focusing solely on Formula 1, I feel it’s time for a change.

“I will have a great remit as Engineering Director of Red Bull Advanced Technologies and the company currently has an exciting list of projects, so I can’t wait to get started on this new challenge.”

Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies said: “As our long-serving technical director, he has been instrumental in driving innovation and fostering team growth.

“I want to thank Jody for his expertise and the important contribution he has made to the team and the company’s upward trajectory.

“We wish him all the best for this new challenge within the Red Bull family.”

More to follow.