Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is keeping one eye on the upcoming FIA technical directive to be introduced at the Spanish Grand Prix, regarding wing flexibility.

The governing body has already made in-season rule changes this year, tightening regulations regarding how far the rear wing slot gap is able to open, and another technical directive, TD018, was announced prior to the season to clamp down on so-called ‘flexi-wings’.

The FIA will be bringing in more stringent static load tests on front wings from Barcelona onwards at the start of June, following a fact-finding mission last season to establish whether different tests needed introducing.

While all teams were found to be in compliance with the regulations last season, the permitted level of flex is set to drop from 15mm to 10mm, having studied how front wings deformed at speed – with greater flexibility offering a higher level of performance.

With tougher tests on rear wings already introduced, front wings will be the next focus from the beginning of June, with stricter examinations with which to comply mid-season.

For Red Bull team principal Horner, he explained that he is looking at the future to see if it affects anyone else on the grid, with Red Bull looking to put themselves “right in the fight” after Max Verstappen’s victory at Suzuka.

“I think there’s an unknown as to how it will affect the different cars,” Horner explained to reporters in Japan when discussing the upcoming rule change.

“You can see that the operating window of these cars is very, very narrow, and that front wing change is quite a significant one – so it will be interesting to see how and who it affects. There’s no guarantees.

“We know areas of the car that we need to improve, and the whole team is very focused on them, but I think this championship is all going to be about maximising your opportunities.

“In the first three races, which was a very close second in in Melbourne. China Sprint, we were competitive in the first half, faded in the second half of that race. China Grand Prix, we had a competitive stint on the hard tyre there to P4, so there are a lot of positives to take, and we know if we can unlock some of the potential on this car, it puts us right in the fight.”

Speaking separately to Sky Sports F1, Horner again referenced the upcoming regulation change and explained how that could shake up the running order, given that front wings play a fundamental role in aerodynamic performance and the front of the field is tight as things stand.

“I think what you have to remember is this championship is a marathon,” he said, “and if last year taught us anything, it’s that things can change very quickly.

“There’s very little between the top four teams at the moment, and it’s going to be about development. We have a big regulation change coming at race nine. You know, how is that going to affect the run of play?

“So it’s all about maximising your opportunities and, this weekend, we’ve done that.”

