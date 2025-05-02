Red Bull has rolled out the second stage of its incremental upgrades, while Aston Martin has brought a swathe of changes to its AMR25.

Of the top four teams, only Red Bull and Mercedes have introduced new parts that require a declaration to the FIA.

Red Bull introduce more updates

Following on from its introduction of small car tweaks not requiring declaration at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Red Bull has introduced further small changes to its RB21 ahead of a bigger upgrade parcel at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in two weeks.

The changes made to the RB21 for Miami concentrate on the floor, with re-positioned floor fences. These have been optimised to create some more local load without compromising on the airflow stability.

There has also been some increased camber on the floor edge for similar reasons, to increase local load.

Mercedes has declared a change to its rear wing, with a circuit-specific rear wing flap update – reduced camber is aimed at reducing local downforce and drag. This is along an efficiency slope appropriate for the demands of the Miami Autodrome.

It’s Aston Martin who has brought along the most changes to its car for Miami, with three declared updates.

All are circuit-specific with tweaks made with the aim of improving balance and drag. The front wing flap has been given a less aggressive profile, reducing the amount of front wing downforce generated in proportion to the lower level of rear wing used.

Similar changes have been made to the rear wing, with lower loading thanks to a reduced front view area and a less aggressive profile. This is coupled with a new beam wing configuration, using a single element, again with the aim of being less aggressive in terms of downforce generated.

Alpine has two declared changes made to the FIA, with a revised front brake duct for better airflow optimisation as well as improving brake cooling efficiency. A re-profiled front suspension geometry has been rolled out in conjunction to work with the updated front brake drum.

Williams, like Aston Martin, has brought along a circuit-specific beam wing, with the shorter chord reducing downforce and drag – the declared part is a “setup option” for the team if found useful during Friday practice.

Sauber has rolled out an updated front suspension cover design for its lower wishbones, improving local airflow along the car.

