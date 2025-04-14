Red Bull Bahrain bust-up between Verstappen’s manager and Marko claim clarified

Sky F1 reporter Ted Kravitz has claimed that Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen gave Helmut Marko “a piece of his mind” after a wretched Bahrain Grand Prix for Red Bull.

Remonstrating, as Kravitz put it, to the Red Bull motorsport adviser, Vermeulen then stormed off.

Did Helmut Marko and Raymond Vermeulen have words in Bahrain?

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

However, PlanetF1.com understands from a source very close to the alleged incident that no such bust-up or confrontation took place.

After the high of winning in Japan, where Verstappen held off McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to clinch his first victory of the F1 2025 championship, Red Bull had a difficult weekend in Bahrain.

Verstappen’s efforts in qualifying were undone by a brake issue, the driver crossing the line with the seventh fastest time and telling Red Bull: “My brakes are just terrible, I can’t brake at all.”

And it didn’t get any better in the grand prix on a night when “everything went wrong.”

From a lack of balance and pace, high tyre wear and yet more brake complaints, Verstappen suffered two botched pit stops with the light not changing to green in his first stop, costing him time, while in his second, his front-right wheel was stuck.

But instead of railing against the situation, he was rather pragmatic when he spoke with media including PlanetF1.com after the race.

“It’s what it is,” said the reigning World Champion. “I always try to do the best I can, even in disappointing or let’s say, frustrating situations. But you have to move on.

“We keep discussing, keep trying to improve. We know that we have our problems. Even if you win a race, that doesn’t go away. I said that already last week.

“I’m not a guy that I think when you have positive or negative scenarios that you get influenced by them, just stay very neutral. So you just have to keep on working.”

But where Verstappen went for pragmatism, his manager – at least according to Sky F1 pit lane reporter Kravitz – went on a charge.

Speaking in his Ted’s Notebook show, he said: “I’ve got to tell you a little story.

“At the end of the race, I was waiting around here for some team principals and Raymond Vermeulen, Max’s manager, came into the Red Bull garage and gave Helmut Marko what can only be described as a piece of his mind.

“He was remonstrating with Helmut Marko. Helmut Marko was standing there and taking it, and then Raymond stormed off at the back of the back of the garage, taking his pass off as he went.

“Clearly they are not happy.”

But according to PlanetF1.com sources close to the situation, there was no such bust-up or confrontation.

Verstappen’s worst grand prix result to date in F1 2025 has left him eight points off the pace in the Drivers’ Championship, with Norris currently holding a three-point lead over Piastri.

Red Bull are third in the Constructors’ standings, 80 points behind McLaren.

