Red Bull have added another sponsor to their arsenal by teaming up with password management service 1Password.

The password manager, owned by Canadian software company AgileBits Inc, will appear on the drivers’ kit as well as on various locations on the car during the 2025 season.

Red Bull already own the joint-must lucrative sponsorship agreement in F1 – a $100 million a season deal with American computer technology company Oracle – but Formula 1 teams are never likely to turn down extra income.

That added income for 2025 will come from 1Password who Red Bull say will upgrade the team’s cybersecurity in a multi-year, global partnership.

The news comes just a day after Red Bull announced another sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency firm Gate.io.

The software company’s logo will feature on the steering wheel screen of both Max Verstappen’s and Liam Lawson’s RB21 as well as on the driver kit, team kit and in the ORBR Ops Room at their Milton Keynes HQ.

The partnership also extends to F1 Academy with 1Password becoming team partner of the Red Bull’s Academy programme.

PlanetF1.com understands 1Password were targeted by other teams but ultimately chose Red Bull.

Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing is excited to welcome 1Password to the Red Bull family as our exclusive Cybersecurity Partner.

“As the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season approaches, it is critical that our entire organisation has secure, trusted access to critical information so we can continue to make confident, data-driven decisions trackside and back at the factory in Milton Keynes.

“1Password investing and partnering in the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme shows further proof of the spirit and depth of our collaboration. We look forward to pushing the limits and innovating with 1Password, including debuting a team-first steering wheel branding display that will feature when Max and Liam first hit the track.”

1Password’s Co-Chief Executive Officer David Faugno said: “Partnering with a world champion like Oracle Red Bull Racing is an incredible opportunity. As a dominant force in Formula 1, their success relies on engineering excellence, innovation, and seamless, secure access to critical information anywhere.

“At 1Password, we believe security should empower productivity and integrate effortlessly

into the way people work. That’s why we protect every sign-in, every point of access, and every piece of critical information—so the team can stay focused on what they do best: winning.”

