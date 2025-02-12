It is time to bring you up to speed with the latest key headlines to have emerged on Wednesday from the world of Formula 1.

Multi-time F1 race winner Gerhard Berger had a grim Red Bull prediction after the team’s off-track unrest in 2024, while Lewis Hamilton has found a voice of support in his former team-mate after embarking on his Ferrari journey. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Red Bull into their ‘beginning of the end’?

F1 2024 was still a title-winning year for Red Bull – Max Verstappen securing his fourth Drivers’ Championship in a row – but that achievement came after navigating challenges that appeared not only on the track.

Team principal Christian Horner was cleared following an internal investigation from Red Bull GmbH, relating to allegations from a fellow employee regarding his behaviour – allegations which he consistently denied – but the Red Bull in-fighting continued into the season with Horner and Max’s father Jos clashing on various occasions.

And 10-time F1 race winner Gerhard Berger – a former shareholder in Red Bull’s junior squad then known as Toro Rosso – fears the tensions signalled “the beginning of the end” for the team.

Bottas casts ‘good trigger’ Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari verdict

Mercedes has seen major change in its driver pool for F1 2025, with Kimi Antonelli called-up from Formula 2 to replace seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton who departed for Ferrari, while Valtteri Bottas is back in the fold as Mercedes reserve, succeeding Mick Schumacher.

It was a turbulent final Mercedes season for Hamilton with some concerning lows, generating debate over Ferrari’s decision to sign the seven-time World Champion, though Bottas – Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate from 2017-21 – feels the move to Ferrari can be a “good trigger” for Hamilton to bounce back.

Otmar Szafnauer sets out conditions for F1 return

Axed by Alpine midway through the 2023 campaign, F1 veteran Otmar Szafnauer is now on the market again with his gardening leave period finished.

But, the same is not true for his F1 career, with Szafnauer telling PlanetF1.com that he has plenty left in the tank. However, if he is to return, it would be to make an impact.

The Williams sponsor steal that triggered ‘p***ed off’ Ferrari letter

Ahead of the 2014 F1 season, Williams unveiled Martini as their new title sponsor, luring them away from a Ferrari link-up with the promise of a full livery rebrand.

Ferrari did not take too kindly to that, as former Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams recalled the punchy letter which Ferrari sent Martini’s way.

Honda were in demand for F1 2026

Having tasted with Red Bull the glory of four Drivers’ and two Constructors’ titles as their engine supplier, Honda will switch allegiances for the new F1 2026 regulations as they join forces with Aston Martin.

However, it turns out that Aston Martin were far from the only team interested in linking-up with the Japanese manufacturer.

