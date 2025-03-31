In the brutal world of Formula 1 racing, Red Bull may be responsible for seven of this year’s 20 drivers but Ziggo Sport’s pundits wonder how many of those rejected would consider a “second” stint.

Red Bull announced last week that Liam Lawson would make way for Yuki Tsunoda at the Japanese Grand Prix, with the New Zealander dropping back down to Racing Bulls. After two races.

Red Bull ‘train them, they burn them down’

While there is no denying Lawson had a torrid time during his brief Red Bull career, it was, even by Formula 1 standards, brief.

After 11 races split over two years with Red Bull’s sister team, Lawson was given his huge opportunity when he was announced as Max Verstappen’s new team-mate in December.

But after a filming day in the RB21, followed by one-and-a-half days of pre-season testing and then two Grands Prix, he’s out. He’s been booted back down to Racing Bulls, and Tsunoda has taken the Red Bull seat.

It’s a decision that has proven divisive as either one believes Red Bull made the right call, “a duty of care” as Christian Horner put it, or they made the wrong one, “bullying” as per Giedo van der Garde.

Even Ziggo Sport‘s pundits cannot collectively choose a side.

“He just didn’t perform, hey, let that be clear,” Renger van der Zande told the Race Café programme.

“The disadvantage of Liam is also simply that the car doesn’t work,” defended Nick Catsburg. “In the past, Max was in P1 and then Perez was somewhere five-tenths behind P6, P7.

“That really killed Liam. He is now last. If that car had been as good as it was at the beginning of last year, he would have been sixth, seventh, and it would have been just fine. I think it’s too harsh.”

So much so Catsburg doesn’t believe Red Bull’s former drivers Alex Albon or Pierre Gasly would even want a call from Red Bull.

“Both drivers have had good seasons, but I don’t think they would want a second chance either,” he said.

It has van der Zande conceding that while seven of the F1 2025 drivers have Red Bull connections, the young driver programme is brutal.

“That’s seven anyway. They train them, they burn them down, and then they get a job somewhere else,” said the IMSA driver. “They shouldn’t burn them down anymore when someone is very young. And maybe get someone with more experience, like Albon or Sainz.”

Their fellow pundit Rob van Gameren believes he has the answer to Red Bull’s troubles, Kevin Magnussen.

“They could call Magnussen, he is available,” he said.

“I would do it too, you know,” replied van der Zande. “Give him two races and see.”

