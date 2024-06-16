Frans Verschuur says it is “incomprehensible” Red Bull gave Sergio Perez a new two-year contract, and has urged the team to swap him out for Yuki Tsunoda.

Just days after crashing out of the Monaco Grand Prix, Red Bull ended speculation about Max Verstappen’s 2025 team-mate when they announced Perez had signed a new two-year extension.

Quashing the hopes of Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and even Carlos Sainz, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko spoke of continuity.

He added: “Checo delivers. He has his ups and downs, but he is still a fast driver.”

However, a week later the Mexican driver made it two crashes in two race weekends as he tried to recover from his P16 grid position at the Canadian Grand Prix only to spin off on Lap 53.

It’s led to a debate about whether Red Bull made the right call.

Verschuur, who as a team boss won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Jos Verstappen, is one of those baffled by the decision and believes Tsunoda, already confirmed as a 2025 RB driver, would do a better job.

“It is incomprehensible that that man has been given a two-year contract,” he told Ziggo Sport Race Café. “He causes so much damage, he doesn’t even generate that much.

“He doesn’t get any points for the Constructors’ Championship, so that is also a tragedy. Max has to do it alone.”

He added: “Put Yuki in and switch the two! I don’t understand it!”

Verschuur says Jos Verstappen isn’t at all fazed about who is the second car next to his son, Max.

The driver’s father instead has bigger concerns about Red Bull after their earlier off-track drama when team boss Christian Horner has investigated by Red Bull’s parent company over allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

It was dismissed by not before Verstappen Snr publicly called for Horner to step down.

“Jos doesn’t say anything about it either. They don’t give a damn about who’s wrong,” Verschuur said.

“Jos doesn’t think that’s very important. He does have the resources around him, and he is already afraid of the unrest in the team.

“Maybe they did this to get that peace back into the team, by putting Perez in, but I don’t think it’s a good story. Get rid of that guy!”

